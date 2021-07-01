Poll: Greatest MEAC Football Coach of All-Time

NORFOLK, Va., June 30, 2021 – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) concludes the celebration of its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office now announces its Legends of Coaching, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding coaches throughout the conference’s history.
10 Football Coaches named to legendary list
Roderick “Rod” Broadway (Football, North Carolina A&T State)
In seven years as NCAT’s head football coach between 2011-17, won three (3) conference championships while compiling the best winning percentage in Aggie football history (.728)…led the Aggies to two (2) Celebration Bowl victories in two appearances, including a win in 2017, when the Aggies finished the season 12-0 to become the first NCAA Div. I HBCU team to finish undefeated…led the Aggies to the 2016 NCAA Div. I FCS Playoffs…his teams captured a MEAC title in three of his last four years as a head coach (2014, 2015 and 2017)…was named MEAC Coach of the Year in 2017 and his Aggie teams were named Black College National Champions in 2015
and 2017.
William “Bill” Collick (Football & Wrestling, Delaware State)
Between 1985 and 1996, led the DSU Hornets to five (5) MEAC championships in football (1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, and 1991)…ranks No. 2 all-time in conference coaching wins when he left the post in 1996 (48)…coached 63 All-MEAC players, six (6) NCAA Div. I-AA/FCS All-America honorees and 20 players who signed pro contracts…in 1985, voted MEAC Coach of the Year and Pigskin Club of Washington, D.C. MEAC Coach of the Year…in wrestling, led DSU to the only championship in that sport (1984)…named 1984 MEAC Wrestling Tournament Most Outstanding Coach…coached the wrestling team from 1981-84…a MEAC Hall of Fame and Delaware Sports Museum Hall of Fame inductee.
William “Bill” Davis (Football, South Carolina State)
In seven seasons as head coach of the Bulldogs, won four championships while compiling records of 27-7 in the MEAC and 54-25-1 overall…led Bulldogs to two appearances in the NCAA Div. I-AA playoffs, going 2-2
between 1981 and 1982…named MEAC Coach of the Year two (2) times (1980 and 1981) and SBN National Black College Coach of the Year in 1980…compiled two 10-game winning seasons…coached 50 All-Conference performers, including three (3) MEAC Players of the Year…also coached 21 All-Americans…his Bulldogs were crowned SBN Black College National Champions in 1981…a 1995 MEAC Hall of Fame Inductee.
Greatest MEAC Football Coach of All-Time
Bill Hayes (Football, North Carolina A&T State)
Served as the Aggies’ head football coach from 1988 to 2002, compiling a record of 60-42 in the conference and 106-64 overall…is NCAT’s all-time leader in victories…named MEAC Coach of the Year a total of two (2) times (1991 and 1999)…led the Aggies to two (2) NCAA Div. I-AA playoff appearances, including a playoff win in 1999 over the No. 1 team in the nation (Tennessee State)…also led the Aggies to a bowl game in 1992…coached NFL first-round draft pick Jamain Stephens as well as Brad Holmes, who would go on to become the first HBCU graduate in any major sports league to be hired as a general manager (Detroit Lions in 2021).
Willie Jeffries (Football, Howard & South Carolina State)
Served two stints as head coach of the Bulldogs football team (1973-78 and 1989-2001)…finished his career in 2001 as the winningest coach in South Carolina State and conference history at the time with records of 128- 77-4 overall and 79-44-2 in the MEAC…his teams won five (5) MEAC championships and three (3) Black College National Championships…named MEAC Coach of the Year five (5) times and National Black College Coach of the Year three (3) times…led Bulldogs to seven (7) postseason appearances, winning four games in the postseason…only person to have coached against legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Eddie Robinson…member of the MEAC Hall of
Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the HBCU National Alumni Hall of Fame…coached College Football Hall of Famers, and Pro Football Hall of Famers Harry Carson and Donnie Shell was the first African-American to coach at an NCAA Div. I university…is credited with inventing the “Freeze Option” offense.
Brian Jenkins (Football, Bethune-Cookman)
Won or shared four (4) MEAC football championships in five years as a head coach in the conference (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014)…captured three (3) Black College Football National Championships…compiled records of 34-6 in the MEAC and 46-14 overall…led Wildcats to three NCAA FCS Playoff appearances (2010, 2012, 2013)…named MEAC Football Coach of the Year three (3) times (2010, 2012, 2013).
Billy Joe (Football, Florida A&M)
In 11 seasons as head coach of the Rattlers (1994-2004), won four MEAC championships and led the program to six consecutive NCAA Division I-AA (FCS) Playoff appearances…advanced to the Div. I-AA national semifinals in 1999…led the Rattlers to their first playoff victory since winning the inaugural national championship in 1978 when the 1998 team notched a win in the playoffs…led FAMU to one (1) Heritage Bowl appearance, that coming in 1995 compiled a record of 56-17 in the conference and 86-46 overall while coaching the Rattlers…named MEAC Coach of the Year three (3) times (1995, 1996 and 2001)…inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
Oliver “Buddy” Pough (Football, South Carolina State)
Is currently South Carolina State’s alltime winningest football coach, having compiled a 133-74 record since taking over the program in 2002…has won at least a share of seven MEAC football championships (2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2019) and made four NCAA Div. I FCS Playoff appearances…won two Black College national championships (2008, 2009)…three-time MEAC Coach of the Year (2008, 2009, 2019).
Joe Taylor (Football, Howard, Hampton & Florida A&M)
Won a combined 141 games at three MEAC schools during his illustrious career…went a combined 99-39 in conference play at those stops…won six conference titles: five at Hampton (1997, 1998, 2004, 2005, 2006) and one at Florida A&M (2010)…made five NCAA FCS Playoff appearances at Hampton and one Heritage Bowl…four-time MEAC Coach of the Year (1997, 2004, 2005, 2006)…2016 inductee into the MEAC Hall of Fame…2019 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame…2020 inductee into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Alvin Wyatt, Sr. (Football & Women’s Basketball, Bethune-Cookman)
Is B-CU’s all-time winningest coach in both sports…went 90-54 in football, winning the 2002 MEAC championship 1998 MEAC Coach of the Year (football)…won the 1998 Heritage Bowl…was 245-207 as women’s basketball coach from 1978-95, winning the 1984 MEAC Tournament title and being named Outstanding Coach…2016 inductee into the Bethune-Cookman Athletics Hall of Fame…2020 inductee into the MEAC Hall of Fame.
CRITERIA TO MAKE THE LIST
Nearly 1,900 total votes were cast, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.
To be considered on the ballot, coaches must have served as a head coach in the MEAC for a period of at least four (4) years, must have won at least one (1) MEAC championship and must have had a winning record.
In all, 50 individuals, including 15 MEAC Hall of Famers, are recognized. The Legends of Coaching are listed in alphabetical order by the individuals’ last names.
View the complete list of the 50 outstanding coaches throughout the conference’s history.here..