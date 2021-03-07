The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Prairie View inches past Texas Southern in opener

Prairie View and Texas Southern went down to the wire as the two programs opened up the spring season by renewing acquaintances.

Courtesy Prairie View Athletics:

PRAIRIE VIEW – Behind resilient defense, the Prairie View A&M football team (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) defeated Texas Southern (0-1, 0-1 SWAC) in the Labor Day Classic 20-19 in its Southwestern Athletic Conference season opener Saturday night at Panther Stadium.

How it Happened:
Jaylen Harris got the party started for the Panthers, intercepting Texas Southern’s Devin Washington to set up a 31-yard field goal by Luis Reyes. On the Panthers’ next possession, TJ Starks connected on a big gain to Ty Holden, and Ahmad Antoine punctuated the drive with a bulldozing run into paydirt.

After trading scoreless possessions, the Panthers gifted the Tigers with a short field and Reggie Stubblefield broke through the line to stonewall a TSU field goal try, recovering the ball in Tigers territory. Penalties nearly derailed the drive, but Reyes cashed in from 28 yards out to make it 13-0 Panthers.

Texas Southern managed a return salvo following a big return that set the Tigers up at their own 48-yard line. From there, the Tigers found the end zone as backup quarterback Thaddeus Peyton hit Jonathan Giles on a 3-yard slant, helping to cut the deficit to one score at the break.

In the third quarter, the Panthers bowed their necks defensively, halting a Texas Southern drive with a forced fumble that was recovered by Desmond Obi. However, on the very next play, the Tigers defense recorded a safety to make it 13-9 with 9:10 left in the third. The Tigers took advantage of the extra possession, as Peyton hit Osby Mitchell in the back corner of the end zone and the Tigers took a 16-13 lead midway through the quarter.

The Tigers added to their lead with a field goal to make it 19-13 with 11:34 left. On the Panthers’ next turn, the Trazon Connley-to-Colbey Washington-connection began to pick up steam as a trio of hookups helped move them into Tigers territory. However, the potential scoring chance was snuffed out by an interception.

Following another defensive stand, the Panthers again mounted a charge with Connley making plays with his arm and legs. However, the drive nearly stalled in the red zone before Connley found Chris Johnson on a 4th and 18 to convert. Kristian Mosely scored from four yards out on the next play to put the Panthers ahead with 1:40 to go.

From there, the defense stood tall as Desmond Obi forced the game-winning fumble that was scooped by Storey Jackson. Jackson led with 17 total tackles – four for loss. As a team, PVAMU made 17 tackles for loss.

The Panthers return to action March 13 as they head to Arlington, Texas to face Grambling State in the State Fair Classic.

