FAMU coach Willie Simmons’ son shot in Tally

FAMU coach Willie Simmons has spent much of his time in Tallahassee working to stop gun violence. Unfortunately gun violence hit close to home this weekend as his son was the victim of gun violence.



Tallahassee Police reported that a man was shot shortly after 3 AM. The shooting took place near Bragg Stadium, where his father coaches at Florida A&M. According to the police report, Simmons’ son is expected to recover.

“Our family has been vocal advocates against gun violence in our community, unfortunately, the issue has now impacted us on an even more personal level,” he told The Tallahassee Democrat. “We appreciate your prayers and ask that you give our family time to support our son as he recovers from his injuries. We as a community must work together to ensure that other families do not have to endure the senseless trauma of gun violence we now face.

Simmons is the father of six children along with his wife, Shaia.

The Rattlers head coach has been an advocate for helping to push against gun violence since arriving in Tallahassee to take the job. He's also encouraged his student-athletes to stand up for what they believe in as well.

Simmons made headlines earlier in the month when he was pursued by South Carolina for a position on its football staff. He decided to stay at Florida A&M as he prepares for his third season on the field in 2021.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Willie Simmons, his son and his family.