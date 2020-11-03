HBCU grad Tiffani Sykes continues Ivy League rise

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College Director of Athletics and Recreation Harry Sheehy announced the promotion of Tiffani-Dawn Sykes to the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Varsity Sports while also taking on the role of Senior Woman Administrator. Sykes has 18 years of experience in college athletics, including compliance, varsity sports oversight and athletics communications.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Tiffani to her new role as Senior Associate Athletics Director in charge of Varsity Sports and as the Senior Woman Administrator,” Sheehy said. “Tiffani has proven to be a wonderful colleague in her previous role as Associate AD for Compliance, and she stood tall among a very strong field of candidates during the search process.”

Sykes moving fast

As the department’s Associate Athletics Director for Compliance for the past year, she has not only overseen all of the complex and difficult issues surrounding player eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also served as the sport supervisor for the ski team and spearheaded the successful effort to bring the NCAA Skiing Championships to Hanover in 2025. More recently, she has also overseen men’s and women’s tennis, softball and women’s volleyball.

In her new role, Sykes will be responsible for providing leadership and direction to all of Dartmouth’s 30 NCAA Division I varsity sports. She will have direct oversight of select varsity sport programs and other functional areas within the department, including varsity athletics communications, compliance and the ground-breaking Dartmouth Peak Performance (DP2) initiative.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to move into this role,” Tiffani Sykes said. “Dartmouth College has been home to me for over a year and I look forward to spending many more as a part of the Big Green family. I want to thank Harry and the search committee for their time, and for entrusting me to serve in an expanded capacity within the department.”

Prior to coming to Dartmouth, Sykes served as the Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance at Grambling State in Louisiana since April of 2017, overseeing the day-to-day responsibilities of the department’s compliance program, including monitoring, education and certification. She also had sport responsibilities as the supervisor for the baseball, softball and women’s tennis teams, plus created “The Maul,” a fueling station for all GSU student-athletes.

Ivy Leaguer with HBCU roots

Tiffani Sykes has also spent time at Norfolk State for four years as an NCAA eligibility specialist and Chowan University in North Carolina for three years as the director of NCAA compliance. She began her career in college athletics in 2002 at Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, in sports information and took on the role of the Senior Woman Administrator during her four years there. Other stops include Virginia Union University, an initial stay at Grambling State during which time she earned her master’s degree in sport administration, and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) conference office.

A 2001 graduate of Virginia State with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education, recreation and dance, Sykes was a team captain and four-year starter for the Trojans’ volleyball team as well as a three-year letter winner on the track and field team. She is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC), Women Leaders in College Sports and the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association.