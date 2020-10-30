MEAC drops Cross Country Championships for this year

Courtesy: MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (October 29, 2020) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will not hold its Cross Country Championships for the 2020-21 academic year, as the conference’s other fall sports will be completed in the spring of 2021. The announcement came Thursday morning.

The conference consulted its head cross country coaches and student-athletes, and they were in favor of cancellation. The league’s athletic directors and the Championship Administrative Committee also approved of the move.

The championships were originally scheduled for Oct. 30 before the MEAC suspended fall sports in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With fall sports now taking place in spring 2021, that potentially put the Cross Country Championships on the calendar surrounding the end of indoor track & field season and the start of outdoor season.

The 2021 MEAC Indoor Track & Field Championships are tentatively set for Feb. 26-27 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va.