MEAC Cross Country
MEAC

MEAC drops Cross Country Championships for this year

Coaches and student athletes were in favor of the cancellation

 Courtesy: Frank Mitchell III
Posted on

Courtesy: MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (October 29, 2020) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will not hold its Cross Country Championships for the 2020-21 academic year, as the conference’s other fall sports will be completed in the spring of 2021. The announcement came Thursday morning.

The conference consulted its head cross country coaches and student-athletes, and they were in favor of cancellation. The league’s athletic directors and the Championship Administrative Committee also approved of the move.

The championships were originally scheduled for Oct. 30 before the MEAC suspended fall sports in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With fall sports now taking place in spring 2021, that potentially put the Cross Country Championships on the calendar surrounding the end of indoor track & field season and the start of outdoor season.

The 2021 MEAC Indoor Track & Field Championships are tentatively set for Feb. 26-27 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

MEAC drops Cross Country Championships for this year
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top