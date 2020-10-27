Brandon Parker on Deion Sanders and NC A&T’s future

Former North Carolina A&T offensive lineman Brandon Parker is one of the few HBCU alumni suiting up in the NFL season. The now Las Vegas Raider recently joined the Tough Calls podcast to discuss some of the news impacting the black college football landscape.
This year, we have seen several schools depart from the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference for better opportunities elsewhere. While Bethune Cookman University and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University joined ranks in another HBCU conference, the NCA&T Aggies took their pride to a non-HBCU conference. When asked about leaving the MEAC for the Big South, Brandon became very passionate on the show.
Is the FBS in the near future for the Aggies?
“I love the culture of MEAC, I love seeing MEAC schools play each other for the bragging rights and the homecomings of different teams meeting. Like when we went to FAMU’s homecoming and when Howard came to ours it attracted crowds because we want to be the ultimate HBCU and have all the bragging rights” Parker reminisced.
“I was an underdog with the few offers that I had so that’s kind of the HBCU’s kryptonite, you know? As more and more teams get success do they start chasing those names like the stars? They leave a lot of the hungry guys who just want one chance and take it and blow up like me, Tarik, Bam, Tony.” Brandon boasted.
“Like a lot of us didn’t have a lot of offers so we just have the dog mentality to go in there and get it. So when you start chasing guys who have multiple offers and they picked your school they get a sense of entitlement.”
Brandon Parker also discusses the NFL’s first official HBCU Combine, his stance on the “money game” in black college football, and how it feels playing professional football during a pandemic.