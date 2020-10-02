COVID-19 pauses only active HBCU football season

Florida Memorial University football renewal has hit a COVID-19 snag.



FMU, the only HBCU football program playing in fall 2020, has had to reschedule its home opener against Kaiser. The game was set for Saturday, Oct. 3 but has been moved to Oct. 14 due to “COVID-19” concerns.



Director of Athletics Ernest T. Jones made the announcement on Friday morning.



“These are challenging times and we have to remain flexible in our scheduling at the college level. Although I am disappointed to lose our home opener vs. Keiser, I’m excited to play St. Thomas, our Miami Gardens rival, in our first home game of the season on Oct. 10, which is also our Homecoming game.”



Additionally, Florida Memorial and Keiser have agreed to a weekend schedule change as FMU men’s soccer will also move their Oct. 3 contest vs. the Seahawks to a later date.



FMU reinstated its football program after more than 60 years and played its first game in September. The Lions are still looking for their first win, but obviously, getting back on the field might be a challenge.



The state of Florida has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, and the state has seen its infection rates soar in many places.