FMU Football COVID-19
Florida Memorial

COVID-19 pauses only active HBCU football season

Florida Memorial University is the only HBCU playing football in fall 2020. However, COVID-19 has caused the program to have to reshuffle.
Posted on

Florida Memorial University football renewal has hit a COVID-19 snag.

FMU, the only HBCU football program playing in fall 2020, has had to reschedule its home opener against Kaiser. The game was set for Saturday, Oct. 3 but has been moved to Oct. 14 due to “COVID-19” concerns.


Director of Athletics Ernest T. Jones made the announcement on Friday morning.

“These are challenging times and we have to remain flexible in our scheduling at the college level. Although I am disappointed to lose our home opener vs. Keiser, I’m excited to play St. Thomas, our Miami Gardens rival, in our first home game of the season on Oct. 10, which is also our Homecoming game.”

Additionally, Florida Memorial and Keiser have agreed to a weekend schedule change as FMU men’s soccer will also move their Oct. 3 contest vs. the Seahawks to a later date.

FMU reinstated its football program after more than 60 years and played its first game in September. The Lions are still looking for their first win, but obviously, getting back on the field might be a challenge.

The state of Florida has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, and the state has seen its infection rates soar in many places. 

COVID-19 pauses only active HBCU football season
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top