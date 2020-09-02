Florida Memorial announces partnership with NFL



MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Florida Memorial University (FMU) Athletics and the NFL announced Monday they will join forces to create educational programming and initiatives as part of the NFL Campus Connection. FMU is now the fourth school to work with the league under the Campus Connection initiative.

The initiative is part of the NFL’s ongoing commitment to preparing students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities for careers in football administration and sport business.

“We look forward to partnering with FMU Athletics in promoting the NFL Campus Connection initiative,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “Campus Connection celebrates, honors and drives awareness of opportunities for students of color in professional football beyond the field of play.”

Through Campus Connection, the NFL will support Florida Memorial students with career development opportunities such as involvement in career fairs, case study programs, and the Executive Leaders Series hosted by NFL personnel. Student support will also include participation in the HBCU Careers in Football Forum and consideration for the NFL Experienceship program which provides nominated students hands-on experience and networking opportunities.

Among other programs, FMU will host their annual townhall in which NFL personnel will participate, the first annual career fair in collaboration with the Miami Dolphins, and the Election Day Vote initiative.

“We are proud to make this investment with FMU in partnership with the NFL to create greater access and opportunities for students,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. “These programs and initiatives will give students better insight for careers in sports business and strengthen the overall talent pipeline.”

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with the NFL and provide our students with career development opportunities,” said FMU Athletics Director Ernest T. Jones. “This relationship will bring value to both FMU and the NFL. Our students will benefit from the networking and mentorship opportunities, and the NFL will benefit from the ideas that our students put forth as a result of these initiatives.”

Campus Connection is just one of several HBCU-focused programs the NFL has implemented to recognize and strengthen its relationships with HBCUs across the country.