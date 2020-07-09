Morgan State takes hit with Big Ten’s OOC change

Morgan State will be missing out on a big money game this fall, even if football is played.



MSU’s matchup against Northwestern won’t take place this fall as the Big Ten has decided to limit its football programs to conference play only, according to The Athletic.

Multiple industry insiders tell @TheAthletic that they expect the Pac-12 to go to conference-only scheduling as well in the coming days: https://t.co/KVWGAZTCrc — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

Morgan State was set to travel to Evanston, Illinois for a Nov. 14 game against the Big Ten school. But due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, that game won’t take place. It was to be the lone FBS matchup of the season for Morgan State, with a guarantee of $450,000.



From The Big Ten release:



We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority. To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.

MSU is coming off a 3-9 season under first-year head coach Tyrone Wheatley in 2019. That included a second-consecutive upset of MEAC champion North Carolina A&T.