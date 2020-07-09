MEAC

Morgan State takes hit with Big Ten’s OOC change

Morgan State was set for a payday against a Big 10 opponent late in the season. The game will not take place.
Posted on

Morgan State will be missing out on a big money game this fall, even if football is played.

MSU’s matchup against Northwestern won’t take place this fall as the Big Ten has decided to limit its football programs to conference play only, according to The Athletic. 

Morgan State was set to travel to Evanston, Illinois for a Nov. 14 game against the Big Ten school. But due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, that game won’t take place. It was to be the lone FBS matchup of the season for Morgan State, with a guarantee of $450,000.

From The Big Ten release:

We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority.

 

To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.

MSU is coming off a 3-9 season under first-year head coach Tyrone Wheatley in 2019. That included a second-consecutive upset of MEAC champion North Carolina A&T.

Morgan State takes hit with Big Ten’s OOC change
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top