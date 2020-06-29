Jackson State Athletics Announces Partnership with Opendorse

Courtesy of Jackson State University Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State University and Opendorse, the leading athlete marketing platform that helps the biggest brands in sports share content on social, today announced a groundbreaking partnership that makes Jackson State the first Historically Black College & University (HBCU) to invest in building the brands of its players and partner universities on social media.



“We fully understand the power of the social space for all involved, and the high engagement opportunities presented by our coaches, administrators, student-athletes and alumni,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson . “Opendorse is at the front of social space mobilization, and we are proud to create this landmark partnership.”



This first-ever partnership with Opendorse will allow JSU to share content on social with their entire athletic ecosystem —through the social channels of current student-athletes, athlete alumni, coaches, sports administrators, and university athletics accounts creating access and opportunities no other HBCU has been able to offer before.



“Jackson State is a proven leader in student-athlete development in college athletics,” said Blake Lawrence, Opendorse CEO. “As changes to Name, Image, and Likeness regulations near, programs that make the commitment to providing students with the best tools and technology will be in a strong position to win. We’re thrilled to welcome JSU as our first Historically Black College & University (HBCU) partner, and look forward to helping the program and its student-athletes maximize the power of their voice with social media.”

About Opendorse



Opendorse is an athlete marketing platform that helps the biggest brands in sports share content on social. Founded by two former major college athletes, Opendorse was built seeking to make it easy for athletes and brands to work together to engage their fans

More than 1,500 brands partner with Opendorse to send content to athletes to share through their social media channels. Top advertisers including Coca-Cola, Head & Shoulders and Courtyard Marriott, and properties including the NFLPA, NBAPA, PGA Tour, New Jersey Devils, Clemson Athletics and Nebraska Athletics all use Opendorse to engage athletes and their audience.