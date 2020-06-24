SEC to SWAC: Auburn WR headed to Southern

Alcorn State won’t be the only SWAC team trotting out a new weapon that started out in the SEC.



Former Auburn wide receiver Marquis McClain has announced that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Southern University.

This was a pretty tough transition but I’m blessed to have an opportunity to find a new home at @southernuni!! I got sum2prove @CoachCDClark @coach🔵🟡⚪️ #GeauxJags #CountYourBlessings #ManOnAMission pic.twitter.com/2bV8SDRkOg — Marquis McClain (@Marquis_McClain) June 24, 2020

The 6’2, 224 pound junior from Crestview, FL played in 10 games last season for Auburn. He caught just one pass for 37 yards, but the former three-star wide out should see plenty of more balls in Baton Rouge.



McClain entered the transfer portal in Dec. 2019. His signing comes roughly a month after former Vanderbilt wide out C.J. Bolar joined Alcorn State.



Southern has had success with former SEC receivers before, most notably Michael Haynes who started his career across town at LSU before becoming a legend at SU.