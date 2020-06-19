Notre Dame will travel to Howard for first game at an HBCU

Earlier this week we reported an ACC team would be coming to play at an HBCU. The cat is out of the bag.



Howard University announced on Friday that it will host the ACC’s Notre Dame in Burr Gymnasium on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The game will be Notre Dame’s first-ever visit to a historically black college.



The two coaches, Howard’s Kenneth Blakeney and Notre Dame’s Mike Brey are both DC natives who played high school ball at Death High school. Sources tell HBCU Gameday that Brey is the coach who is pushing other ACC schools to schedule games at HBCUs.



“We are honored to welcome Notre Dame to Howard University for our annual MLK Day game,” Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney stated. “Coach Mike Brey and I are brothers! We were both mentored by one of the best educators, Coach Morgan Wooten at DeMatha Catholic H.S., who considered himself a teacher first. We understand that this game is bigger than both universities and I feel that we have a social and civic responsibility to engage our programs in celebrating Dr. King’s birthday.”



Not only will the two schools meet on the court, but they expect to do some off-the-court work as well. The programs are working on an initiative with “When We All Vote.”



“We have been looking for the best way to fulfill our game contract with Howard and this seemed like the perfect fit,” Brey said. “As our program searched for the best way to remain active participants in the push for social change, a visit to one of our nation’s top HBCUs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will provide an incredible educational experience for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and university.”



Howard has hosted a Power Five school and won before. HU beat Oregon State back in 2010 as President Barack Obama watched from the sidelines.