Former Coppin State Women’s Basketball Head Coach and Baltimore Legend Tori Harrison Passes Away

One of the first big time ladies hoops recruits from Baltimore passes at 54.
Courtesy of Coppin State Athletics

BALTIMORE – Coppin State University and its athletic department is mourning the loss of former head women’s basketball coach Tori Harrison, who passed away earlier this month from Machado-Joseph Disease.

Harrison coached the Eagles for five seasons from 1992-97 and was the 1992-93 MEAC Coach of the Year after leading CSU to a 20-9 record with a 12-4 mark in conference play. Harrison guided the Eagles to a 61-77 overall record with a 45-37 mark in the MEAC while also serving as the school’s Senior Woman’s Administrator.

One of the greatest players to ever come out of Baltimore, Harrison was a Parade All-American at Towson Catholic High School where she scored 2,516 career points and led the Owlettes to a 136-7 record in her four seasons.

Tori Harrison appears in the Sun Magazine on Dec 5 1982
Towson Catholic’s Tori Harrison poses for a photo after signing her National Letter of Intent to play women’s basketball at Louisiana Tech during a signing ceremony on April 22, 1983. (PEARSON / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Following graduation, Harrison played collegiately at Louisiana Tech and led the Lady Techsters to a pair of Final Fours, including a National Championship Game appearance in 1987 where she was also the NCAA Regional Most Outstanding Player.  Harrison scored 1,868 career points at Tech along with 1,020 rebounds and blocked a school-record 341 shots.

Prior to taking her first head coaching position at Coppin, Harrison served as an assistant coach at Wake Forest, Alabama and Clemson.  Following her tenure at Coppin, Harrison was an assistant for USA Basketball and Minnesota before spending five seasons at George Washington University.

Harrison earned her second head coaching gig at Rider University where she spent three seasons from 2004 to 2007.

