Grambling athletics department graduates 39 for the spring 2020 semester.

GRAMBLING, La. | A total of 195 student-athletes achieved a 3.0 grade point average or better for the semester. Also, 23 student-athletes earned a 4.0 GPA or better.

Overall, Grambling State University currently boasts a total of 166 students with a cumulative GPA above 3.0.

“The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential…these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence,” said Brodderick Tucker , Grambling’s assistant athletic director for academic enhancement, who quoted the late great coach Eddie Robinson.

Below is a list of GSU student-athletes who graduated in spring 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Name College ALVARENGA, JEREMY L. Academic Tutor BABIN, ARMANI M. Softball BALDWIN, TRAVOUS T. Football BOOKER, DALYIA A. Student Worker CHARLES, SAVANNAH R. Academic Tutor COLEMAN, CANDACE S. Women’s Track CONN, CATHERINE H. Women’s Soccer CONNALLY-BANKS, MADISON H. Women’s Basketball CRUMITIE, DAMIEN Football DAME, KABRIA D. Volleyball DECKARD, DEVYN Men’s Track DELGADO, BRYAN L. Baseball FOYE, FAYOLA T. Academic Tutor FRANCIS, TIFFANY U. Academic Tutor GALEANO, DANNA V. Women’s Tennis GIDEON, KAILYN K. Women’s Basketball GOREE, ERIN R. Women’s Track GRANT, STEVEN C. Football GREEN, FREDERIC Men’s Track HENDERSON, ARIEL C. Women’s Bowling JOHNSON, HANNA S. Women’s Soccer JOHNSON, MCKENZIE C. Softball KOECH, AARON K. Men’s Track LANG, TALICIA D. Volleyball LENZ-SELVERA, TAYLER D. Softball MOLLERE, ERIYANNE Student Worker MOORE, DAVID H. Football OPHAR, GRACELYN Academic Tutor REYNOLDS, ANDREANA M. Softball ROBINSON, TYLER D. Softball SANDERS, KAYLA Women’s Bowling SMITH, IVY S. Men’s Basketball SOOKDEO, MICHAEL A. Baseball THROWER, L’MURIELL D. Volleyball TOLBERT, DAWNTA’ Volleyball VALENTINE III, RUDOLPH A. Men’s Track and Field WALTER, VICTORIA A. Women’s Track WEBB, REMINGTON R. Men’s Track and Field WILKS, ASHTON D. Men’s Basketball

