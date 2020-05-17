Academics

Grambling athletics department graduates 39 for the spring 2020 semester.

Congrats to the Gramfam class of 2020.
Posted on

By: Habtom Keleta-Asst. AD for Media Relations at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. | A total of 195 student-athletes achieved a 3.0 grade point average or better for the semester. Also, 23 student-athletes earned a 4.0 GPA or better.

Overall, Grambling State University currently boasts a total of 166 students with a cumulative GPA above 3.0.

“The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential…these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence,” said Brodderick Tucker, Grambling’s assistant athletic director for academic enhancement, who quoted the late great coach Eddie Robinson.

Below is a list of GSU student-athletes who graduated in spring 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full NameCollege
ALVARENGA, JEREMY L.Academic Tutor
BABIN, ARMANI M.Softball
BALDWIN, TRAVOUS T.Football
BOOKER, DALYIA A.Student Worker
CHARLES, SAVANNAH R.Academic Tutor
COLEMAN, CANDACE S.Women’s Track
CONN, CATHERINE H.Women’s Soccer
CONNALLY-BANKS, MADISON H.Women’s Basketball
CRUMITIE, DAMIENFootball
DAME, KABRIA D.Volleyball
DECKARD, DEVYNMen’s Track
DELGADO, BRYAN L.Baseball
FOYE, FAYOLA T.Academic Tutor
FRANCIS, TIFFANY U.Academic Tutor
GALEANO, DANNA V.Women’s Tennis
GIDEON, KAILYN K.Women’s Basketball
GOREE, ERIN R.Women’s Track
GRANT, STEVEN C.Football
GREEN, FREDERICMen’s Track
HENDERSON, ARIEL C.Women’s Bowling
JOHNSON, HANNA S.Women’s Soccer
JOHNSON, MCKENZIE C.Softball
KOECH, AARON K.Men’s Track
LANG, TALICIA D.Volleyball
LENZ-SELVERA, TAYLER D.Softball
MOLLERE, ERIYANNEStudent Worker
MOORE, DAVID H.Football
OPHAR, GRACELYNAcademic Tutor
REYNOLDS, ANDREANA M.Softball
ROBINSON, TYLER D.Softball
SANDERS, KAYLAWomen’s Bowling
SMITH, IVY S.Men’s Basketball
SOOKDEO, MICHAEL A.Baseball
THROWER, L’MURIELL D.Volleyball
TOLBERT, DAWNTA’Volleyball
VALENTINE III, RUDOLPH A.Men’s Track and Field
WALTER, VICTORIA A.Women’s Track
WEBB, REMINGTON R.Men’s Track and Field
WILKS, ASHTON D.Men’s Basketball

For more information regarding Grambling’s Spring commencement ceremony, click here.

Follow Grambling State AthleticsFor complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /gramblingstateathletics (Facebook), @gramblingathletics (Instagram) or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com.

Grambling athletics department graduates 39 for the spring 2020 semester.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top