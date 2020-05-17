Grambling athletics department graduates 39 for the spring 2020 semester.

By: Habtom Keleta-Asst. AD for Media Relations at Grambling State
GRAMBLING, La. | A total of 195 student-athletes achieved a 3.0 grade point average or better for the semester. Also, 23 student-athletes earned a 4.0 GPA or better.
Overall, Grambling State University currently boasts a total of 166 students with a cumulative GPA above 3.0.
“The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential…these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence,” said Brodderick Tucker, Grambling’s assistant athletic director for academic enhancement, who quoted the late great coach Eddie Robinson.
Below is a list of GSU student-athletes who graduated in spring 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Full Name
|College
|ALVARENGA, JEREMY L.
|Academic Tutor
|BABIN, ARMANI M.
|Softball
|BALDWIN, TRAVOUS T.
|Football
|BOOKER, DALYIA A.
|Student Worker
|CHARLES, SAVANNAH R.
|Academic Tutor
|COLEMAN, CANDACE S.
|Women’s Track
|CONN, CATHERINE H.
|Women’s Soccer
|CONNALLY-BANKS, MADISON H.
|Women’s Basketball
|CRUMITIE, DAMIEN
|Football
|DAME, KABRIA D.
|Volleyball
|DECKARD, DEVYN
|Men’s Track
|DELGADO, BRYAN L.
|Baseball
|FOYE, FAYOLA T.
|Academic Tutor
|FRANCIS, TIFFANY U.
|Academic Tutor
|GALEANO, DANNA V.
|Women’s Tennis
|GIDEON, KAILYN K.
|Women’s Basketball
|GOREE, ERIN R.
|Women’s Track
|GRANT, STEVEN C.
|Football
|GREEN, FREDERIC
|Men’s Track
|HENDERSON, ARIEL C.
|Women’s Bowling
|JOHNSON, HANNA S.
|Women’s Soccer
|JOHNSON, MCKENZIE C.
|Softball
|KOECH, AARON K.
|Men’s Track
|LANG, TALICIA D.
|Volleyball
|LENZ-SELVERA, TAYLER D.
|Softball
|MOLLERE, ERIYANNE
|Student Worker
|MOORE, DAVID H.
|Football
|OPHAR, GRACELYN
|Academic Tutor
|REYNOLDS, ANDREANA M.
|Softball
|ROBINSON, TYLER D.
|Softball
|SANDERS, KAYLA
|Women’s Bowling
|SMITH, IVY S.
|Men’s Basketball
|SOOKDEO, MICHAEL A.
|Baseball
|THROWER, L’MURIELL D.
|Volleyball
|TOLBERT, DAWNTA’
|Volleyball
|VALENTINE III, RUDOLPH A.
|Men’s Track and Field
|WALTER, VICTORIA A.
|Women’s Track
|WEBB, REMINGTON R.
|Men’s Track and Field
|WILKS, ASHTON D.
|Men’s Basketball
For more information regarding Grambling’s Spring commencement ceremony, click here.
