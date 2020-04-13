Fayetteville State eliminates tennis program

Courtesy: Fayetteville State Athletics

Fayetteville, NC – The Fayetteville State University Department of Athletics has reviewed its overall effectiveness as an NCAA Division II program and in alignment with the University’s strategic plan has made the decision to eliminate the Broncos tennis program.



“It is a tough decision to drop a program, particularly a women’s sport,” said Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett. “But with the addition of our women’s indoor track and women’s outdoor track teams, we believe that we will continue to meet the interest and ability of our female students. We are especially proud of the success of our women’s programs like basketball, cross country, indoor track and field, and volleyball who all won CIAA Championships this year.”

Six student-athletes, which include two rising seniors, four juniors, and a part-time coach will be affected by the loss of the program.



“Those student-athletes affected are our first concern,” Bennett added. “The department of athletics is working closely with the University and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association to ensure that they remain one of our top priorities.”



Fayetteville State University will continue to sponsor 11 collegiate athletic programs moving forward. The men’s sports are basketball, cross country, football, and golf. The women’s sports are basketball, bowling, cross country, indoor track & field, outdoor track & field, softball, and volleyball.