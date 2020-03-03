Howard wins first MEAC conference game of the season

It has not been the best start for first-year head coach Kevin Blakeney and Howard. The Bison started 0-14 in conference play and only won one game against a D1 opponent this year, which was Hampton. But the scoreboard fell in their favor with a 62-60 win over UMES; marking their first MEAC win of the season.

The northern MEAC schools always play each other close and this was another close one. Howard held a four-point lead at halftime but UMES outscored them, 29-27 in the second half. A missed last-second jumper by the Hawks as time expired signaled the end of the Bison’s losing streak.

What’s significant in the win is how it was done. Wayne Bristol Jr, Charles Williams, and Nate Garvey scored 52 out of 62 points for the Bison. They all played 40 minutes and did not leave the court. Overall, the Bison played seven players compared to the 11 that the Hawks sent out. Despite the short numbers, the Bison has fought hard this season.

On the flip end, anything can happen in the MEAC tournament. The Bison are eligible and will most likely be starting their tournament against a northern MEAC rival.