MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Projections

Bethune-Cookman and Norfolk State are your top two projected seeds
The MEAC Tournament is around the corner, and both brackets will be filled with some interesting matchups. Although the conference seems easy to call, this year’s tournament is deep on both ends. For the women, there are currently four teams with at least 10 conference wins. For the men, there are at least five teams with nine conference wins. And unlike previous seasons, the gap between first place and other top seeds is close; very close. 

Here’s your MEAC Tournament Projections before the last week of MEAC play begins. 

Seedings

  1. Bethune-Cookman, 13-1 in MEAC play, clinched share of MEAC Regular Season Title
  2. Norfolk State, 10-3 in MEAC play
  3. North Carolina A&T, 10-4 in MEAC play
  4. Morgan State, 10-4 in MEAC play
  5. Delaware State, 8-5 in MEAC play
  6. N.C. Central, 7-6 in MEAC play
  7. Howard, 6-7 in MEAC play
  8. Coppin State, 3-11 in MEAC play
  9. Maryland E. Shore, 2-11 in MEAC play
  10. South Carolina State 2-12 in MEAC play

Florida A&M is not eligible for the MEAC tournament due to NCAA Violations 

Bracket Breakdown

First Round | Tuesday, March 10 

Game 1: Coppin State vs. Maryland Eastern-Shore, 12 p.m. 

Game 2: Howard vs. SC State, 2 p.m.* 

Quarterfinals | Wednesday, March 11 

Game 5: Bethune-Cookman vs. Winner of CSU vs UMES, 12 p.m. 

Game 6: Norfolk State vs. HU or SC State 2, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals | Thursday, March 12 

Game 9: Morgan State vs. Delaware State, 12 p.m. 

Game 10: NC A&T vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.* 

Semifinals | Friday, March 13 

Game 13: BCU, CSU or UMES vs. Winner of MSU vs DSU, 12 p.m. 

Game 14: NSU, HU, or SC State vs. Winner of NCAT vs NCCU, 2 p.m.*

Championship | Saturday, March 14 

Game 18: BCU, CSU, UMES, MSU, or DSU vs. NSU, HU, SC State, NCAT, or NCCU

The Road To The Title Game, Who Teams Will Have to Go Through

Bracket Side One: Bethune-Cookman Side

Bethune-Cookman (top seed), Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Delaware State

Bracket Side Two: Norfolk State Side

Norfolk State (second seed), Howard, SC State, NC A&T, NC Central

The Women’s tournament develops into an interesting bracket. Keep up with the tournament on FloHoops. The Women’s title game will be live on ESPNU.

