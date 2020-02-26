MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Projections

The MEAC Tournament is around the corner, and both brackets will be filled with some interesting matchups. Although the conference seems easy to call, this year’s tournament is deep on both ends. For the women, there are currently four teams with at least 10 conference wins. For the men, there are at least five teams with nine conference wins. And unlike previous seasons, the gap between first place and other top seeds is close; very close.
Here’s your MEAC Tournament Projections before the last week of MEAC play begins.
Seedings
- Bethune-Cookman, 13-1 in MEAC play, clinched share of MEAC Regular Season Title
- Norfolk State, 10-3 in MEAC play
- North Carolina A&T, 10-4 in MEAC play
- Morgan State, 10-4 in MEAC play
- Delaware State, 8-5 in MEAC play
- N.C. Central, 7-6 in MEAC play
- Howard, 6-7 in MEAC play
- Coppin State, 3-11 in MEAC play
- Maryland E. Shore, 2-11 in MEAC play
- South Carolina State 2-12 in MEAC play
Florida A&M is not eligible for the MEAC tournament due to NCAA Violations
Bracket Breakdown
First Round | Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: Coppin State vs. Maryland Eastern-Shore, 12 p.m.
Game 2: Howard vs. SC State, 2 p.m.*
Quarterfinals | Wednesday, March 11
Game 5: Bethune-Cookman vs. Winner of CSU vs UMES, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Norfolk State vs. HU or SC State 2, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals | Thursday, March 12
Game 9: Morgan State vs. Delaware State, 12 p.m.
Game 10: NC A&T vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.*
Semifinals | Friday, March 13
Game 13: BCU, CSU or UMES vs. Winner of MSU vs DSU, 12 p.m.
Game 14: NSU, HU, or SC State vs. Winner of NCAT vs NCCU, 2 p.m.*
Championship | Saturday, March 14
Game 18: BCU, CSU, UMES, MSU, or DSU vs. NSU, HU, SC State, NCAT, or NCCU
The Road To The Title Game, Who Teams Will Have to Go Through
Bracket Side One: Bethune-Cookman Side
Bethune-Cookman (top seed), Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Delaware State
Bracket Side Two: Norfolk State Side
Norfolk State (second seed), Howard, SC State, NC A&T, NC Central
The Women’s tournament develops into an interesting bracket. Keep up with the tournament on FloHoops. The Women’s title game will be live on ESPNU.