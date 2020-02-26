MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Projections

The MEAC Tournament is around the corner, and both brackets will be filled with some interesting matchups. Although the conference seems easy to call, this year’s tournament is deep on both ends. For the women, there are currently four teams with at least 10 conference wins. For the men, there are at least five teams with nine conference wins. And unlike previous seasons, the gap between first place and other top seeds is close; very close.

Here’s your MEAC Tournament Projections before the last week of MEAC play begins.

BCU 68, NSU 62 — So we have a share of the conference title for the 4th time in 5 years? Nice. Let's win the whole thing. Recap, stats, post-game interviews and photo gallery all at https://t.co/2aEdrlPbzY — Bethune-Cookman WBB (@BCUWBB) February 25, 2020

Seedings

Bethune-Cookman, 13-1 in MEAC play, clinched share of MEAC Regular Season Title Norfolk State, 10-3 in MEAC play North Carolina A&T, 10-4 in MEAC play Morgan State, 10-4 in MEAC play Delaware State, 8-5 in MEAC play N.C. Central, 7-6 in MEAC play Howard, 6-7 in MEAC play Coppin State, 3-11 in MEAC play Maryland E. Shore, 2-11 in MEAC play South Carolina State 2-12 in MEAC play

Florida A&M is not eligible for the MEAC tournament due to NCAA Violations

Bracket Breakdown

First Round | Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: Coppin State vs. Maryland Eastern-Shore, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Howard vs. SC State, 2 p.m.*

Quarterfinals | Wednesday, March 11

Game 5: Bethune-Cookman vs. Winner of CSU vs UMES, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Norfolk State vs. HU or SC State 2, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals | Thursday, March 12

Game 9: Morgan State vs. Delaware State, 12 p.m.

Game 10: NC A&T vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.*

Semifinals | Friday, March 13

Game 13: BCU, CSU or UMES vs. Winner of MSU vs DSU, 12 p.m.

Game 14: NSU, HU, or SC State vs. Winner of NCAT vs NCCU, 2 p.m.*

Championship | Saturday, March 14

Game 18: BCU, CSU, UMES, MSU, or DSU vs. NSU, HU, SC State, NCAT, or NCCU

The Road To The Title Game, Who Teams Will Have to Go Through

Bracket Side One: Bethune-Cookman Side

Bethune-Cookman (top seed), Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Delaware State

Bracket Side Two: Norfolk State Side

Norfolk State (second seed), Howard, SC State, NC A&T, NC Central

The Women’s tournament develops into an interesting bracket. Keep up with the tournament on FloHoops. The Women’s title game will be live on ESPNU.