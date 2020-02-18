LSU to play spring football game at Southern University's Mumford Stadium

Southern and Louisiana State University both call Baton Rouge home. LSU will call Southern University’s Mumford Stadium home for its spring football game this year as well.
Construction on LSU’s Tiger Stadium forced the defending national champions to look elsewhere to play its spring game, and its neighbor to the north has answered the call.
Southern University AD Roman Banks says the paperwork for the game should be completed soon to make it official, according to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet. The date and time have not been announced.
Banks told Doucet he wants this to be a community event.
The two schools will play each other for the first time in 2022.