Southern

LSU to play spring football game at Southern University's Mumford Stadium

Southern and LSU will play each other for the first time in two years. But LSU will make a visit to Mumford this spring.
Posted on

Southern and Louisiana State University both call Baton Rouge home. LSU will call Southern University’s Mumford Stadium home for its spring football game this year as well.

Construction on LSU’s Tiger Stadium forced the defending national champions to look elsewhere to play its spring game, and its neighbor to the north has answered the call.

Southern University AD Roman Banks says the paperwork for the game should be completed soon to make it official, according to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet. The date and time have not been announced.

Banks told Doucet he wants this to be a community event.

The two schools will play each other for the first time in 2022.

LSU to play spring football game at Southern University's Mumford Stadium
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top