HBCU program builder comes home to restart football program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Stillman College is turning to a familiar face as the HBCU prepares to bring football back to campus.

Stillman announced Thursday that Teddy Keaton, a 2000 graduate of the college, has been named athletic director and head football coach. Keaton will oversee the revival of the Tigers’ football program as Stillman prepares for its return during the 2027-28 academic year.



The move brings Keaton back to the institution where his college coaching career began.



“Coach Keaton’s return to Stillman brings together our history and our future,” Stillman College President Dr. Yolanda W. Page said. “He knows this institution, he understands our students, and he has demonstrated throughout his career that he knows how to build programs.”

Teddy Keaton returns to Stillman College

Keaton brings 25 seasons of college and professional football experience back to Stillman College. He has compiled an 80-61-1 record as a head coach while developing a track record of rebuilding and launching programs.



His relationship with Stillman dates back more than two decades.



Keaton served as an assistant coach from 1999 through 2004 under Stillman Hall of Fame coach Theophilus Danzy. He returned in 2011 as the Tigers’ fourth head football coach and posted a 27-26 record over five seasons.



Stillman earned a share of the SIAC West Division championship during Keaton’s first season in 2011.

Keaton later helped establish the football program at Allen University in 2018. He guided Allen through its transition from the NAIA level into NCAA Division II competition.



His rebuilding work continued at Clark Atlanta University.



Keaton inherited a program coming off an 0-10 season and led Clark Atlanta to a 7-3-1 record in his first year. The Panthers also reached the SIAC Championship Game.



His résumé includes indoor football championships and experience developing three SIAC Players of the Year at three different programs. Keaton also previously served as assistant athletic director for compliance at Allen University.



Now, the veteran coach will combine those administrative and coaching responsibilities at his alma mater.



Keaton’s program philosophy centers around the motto, “Be The Reason.”

Stillman’s football revival comes as the college celebrates its 150th anniversary under the theme “Honoring Our Past, Building Our Future.”



The return of football will give Stillman an opportunity to reconnect alumni and former players with the program while creating new opportunities for student-athletes.



Stillman College said additional details regarding recruiting, coaching staff additions and the Tigers’ return to competition will be announced as plans are finalized.