Texas Two Step: HBCUs collect over $8 million in funding

Two of Texas’ largest historically Black universities are set to receive a combined $8.7 million in federal funding through a U.S. Department of Education program supporting HBCUs.

Texas Southern University will receive $4.2 million, while Prairie View A&M University will receive $4.5 million through the Supplemental Historically Black Colleges and Universities Mandatory Grants program, according to a Sept. 24 announcement from the office of U.S. Rep. Christian D. Menefee of Texas.

The federal program provides additional funding designed to strengthen HBCU institutions and expand educational opportunities for students.

Texas Southern receives $4.2 million

Texas Southern, located in Houston’s Third Ward, is one of the nation’s largest HBCUs and is located within Menefee’s 18th Congressional District.

TSU President James W. Crawford III said the additional federal investment comes as the university approaches its centennial.

“As we approach our Centennial, these resources will strengthen our ability to advance student success, workforce preparation, innovation, and economic opportunity for Houston, Texas, and the nation,” Crawford said.

Menefee described Texas Southern as a significant educational and economic institution in the Houston community.

“The Tigers are a source of pride for TX-18, and this $4.2 million investment will help build on that legacy,” Menefee said. “I’m proud to see these federal dollars coming back home to support students and strengthen one of our nation’s great HBCUs.”

Prairie View A&M receives $4.5 million

Prairie View A&M will receive an even larger award through the same program. PVAMU will collect $4.5 million through the program.

Prairie View is located outside of Texas’ 18th Congressional District, but Menefee’s office highlighted the university’s longstanding connections to Houston through its students, alumni and families.

The announcement also noted the history of support for Prairie View A&M from the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who represented the 18th Congressional District for nearly three decades.

Combined, the two federal awards direct $8.7 million to Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M, two institutions that share more than geography. Both are public HBCUs in Texas and longtime rivals as members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The new funding, however, is directed toward their broader institutional missions rather than athletics, providing additional federal resources for the universities and the students they serve.