HBCU basketball star coming back

Daeshun Ruffin is back at Jackson State, giving the HBCU basketball program another season with one of the most productive guards in the country.



Jackson State men’s basketball teased Ruffin’s return Wednesday on social media with the message, “One more time again @DaeshunRuffin?” The accompanying graphic featured Ruffin in a Tigers uniform with a simple declaration: “I’M BACK.”

https://gojsutigers.com/sports/mens-basketball/roster/daeshun–ruffin/4566

The announcement is significant for a Jackson State team that gets another run with the reigning SWAC Player of the Year.

Daeshun Ruffin coming off huge season at Jackson State

Ruffin averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game during the 2025-26 season. He started all 28 games he appeared in while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 84.3 percent at the free-throw line.

Those numbers earned the Jackson, Mississippi native SWAC Player of the Year and First Team All-SWAC honors. The conference noted that Ruffin was one of only three Division I players nationally during the regular season averaging at least 20 points and five assists. He also scored 30 or more points eight times.

Ruffin later added HBCUGO National Player of the Year honors to his résumé.

His return also continues a basketball journey rooted deeply in Jackson. Ruffin starred at Callaway High School before beginning his college career at Ole Miss. During his time with the Rebels, he averaged 12.6 points as a freshman and 9.5 points during the 2022-23 season before eventually returning home to play for Jackson State.

Jackson State brings proven scorer back to HBCU basketball

Ruffin has become the centerpiece of Jackson State’s offense since arriving at the HBCU program. His ability to create his own shot, get to the free-throw line and distribute the basketball gives the Tigers a proven offensive engine heading into another season.



Jackson State finished 12-21 overall and 10-8 in SWAC play last season despite Ruffin’s big individual numbers.



Now the Tigers will get another opportunity to build around their hometown star.



For Daeshun Ruffin, the message entering the new season could not be much clearer.



He’s back.