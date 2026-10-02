A Different World gets another season from Netflix

A Different World is keeping HBCU life on Netflix for another season, as the streaming service has renewed the Hillman College-centered series for Season 2 just days after its debut.



The renewal comes after the new A Different World premiered Sept. 24, bringing one of television’s most recognizable depictions of HBCU life back to the screen for a new generation.



The series follows Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, as she begins her freshman year at fictional Hillman College. Deborah is the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne, two of the most memorable characters from the original show.

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy returned to play Dwayne and Whitley, helping connect the new Netflix series to the original NBC sitcom.

A Different World finds early success on Netflix

The quick renewal follows a strong opening for A Different World.

The series recorded 4.2 million views and 23 million hours watched during its first four days on Netflix. It ranked fourth on the platform’s Global Top 10 list for English-language television programs.



A Different World also reached the Top 10 in 15 countries. In the United States, the series ranked second among Netflix television shows for the week of Sept. 21-27.



Creator and showrunner Felicia Pride said the response from viewers helped reinforce the decision to continue the series.



“It’s so validating to be bolstered by our amazing audience,” Pride said. “We are beyond excited to return to Hillman and continue to tell meaningful and heartfelt stories that resonate across generations.”



The first season includes 10 half-hour episodes.



Moon leads a new generation of Hillman students alongside Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall and Kennedi Reece.

HBCU culture remains at the center

The return of A Different World carries particular significance for HBCU audiences.



The original series aired from 1987 through 1993 and helped introduce millions of television viewers to historically Black college culture. Hillman College was fictional, but the traditions, experiences and conversations portrayed on the show were rooted in HBCU life.



The Netflix revival has continued that approach.



Production took place in Atlanta, including areas around the Atlanta University Center. The rollout also included partnerships with HBCUs as Netflix sought to reconnect the series with the culture that helped make the original show influential.



Several familiar faces from the original series have also returned, including Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell, Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Charnele Brown and Jada Pinkett Smith.



Their appearances give longtime viewers a direct connection to the first generation of Hillman while the younger cast carries the story forward.

Hillman College will remain in session

Netflix has not announced a premiere date for Season 2 or how many episodes will be included.



The renewal does ensure that the stories involving Deborah and her classmates will continue beyond their first semester at Hillman.



For HBCU viewers, that continuation may be the most important part of the announcement.



Nearly four decades after the original A Different World helped put HBCU culture in front of a national television audience, Hillman College has once again found enough support to remain in session.