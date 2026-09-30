John Wall Returns to D.C. Spotlight for Howard Homecoming Live Show

Club 520 is bringing its podcast to the Howard Theatre, with a familiar Washington basketball star at the center of a night built around the next generation of Black storytellers.

John Wall is coming back to a D.C. stage. This time, he won’t need a basketball to bring the crowd with him.

The former Washington Wizards star will be the special guest when Club 520 records live at the Howard Theatre on Wednesday, October 14, during one of the biggest weeks on the HBCU calendar: Howard Homecoming. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show set for 7.

Wall’s appearance has a connection to Howard beyond Homecoming. In April, the university named him president of basketball operations for its men’s program. The five-time NBA All-Star now works with head coach Kenneth Blakeney and general manager Daniel Marks on talent evaluation, roster construction, and player mentorship.

For a player who spent a decade as the face of the Wizards, the move put Wall back into Washington basketball in a different role. Howard Homecoming gives the city a chance to see that chapter up close.

Club 520 brings its own crowd to Howard Homecoming

Jeff Teague, DJ Wells and B Hen have built Club 520 around the kind of conversation that rarely stays inside the lines. An NBA story can lead to music, friendships, or a memory that has the whole room laughing. That chemistry has made the show a destination for fans who want to hear basketball people sound like themselves.

Put Wall in that setting, in the city where he became an NBA star, and there is plenty for the hosts to explore. His Wizards years are part of the draw. So is the decision to help build an HBCU basketball program.

But the audience won’t be the only people getting something out of the night.

According to the event announcement, Project 68 and Howard’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications are using the live show to launch the P68 Impact Hub x Howard University. The initiative aims to pay students for creative work and connect them with mentors, production support and industry access.

“Opening it with Club 520 at the Howard Theatre during Homecoming is exactly the point: meet people where the culture already is,” Project 68 co-founder Darryl Banks said in the release.

A Homecoming stage with a bigger purpose

Howard Homecoming has grown far beyond the football game that began the tradition in 1924. Alumni, students and visitors return for a week where sports, music, fashion and Black culture share the spotlight. This year’s celebration runs October 11–18 under the theme “I Am My Ancestor’s Wildest Dreams.”

That backdrop gives the Club 520 taping its edge. John Wall represents D.C. basketball history and Howard’s plans for what comes next. Teague and his co-hosts represent a way to build a sports media audience on your own voice. Howard’s student storytellers will be in the room as Project 68 launches a program designed to give them paid opportunities to develop their own.

It is a live podcast show with plenty of star power. During Howard Homecoming, on the Howard Theatre stage, it could also show what happens when that attention is passed on.