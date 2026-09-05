HBCU Football Preview: Jackson State vs Edward Waters

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Edward Waters arrive at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday night with identical 1-0 records, but JSU will be heavy favorites in this football game.

Jackson State escaped Nashville with a 26-24 win over Tennessee State, while Edward Waters overcame a slow start and erupted for 35 second-quarter points in a 42-28 victory over Florida Memorial.

Lockhart takes command of Jackson State offense

For Jackson State, the opener offered an early look at quarterback Jared Lockhart taking control of the offense. Lockhart threw for 222 yards without an interception, including an 88-yard touchdown to Jabari Jones. JSU coaches praised his decision-making and continued development working through progressions.

The Tigers also found success on the ground, rushing for 180 yards. Nate Blount IV led the way with 101 yards as Jackson State leaned increasingly into its physical running game.

Battle in the trenches could shape the game

That could become particularly important against Edward Waters.

Jackson State’s offensive line averages roughly 306 pounds, while Edward Waters counters with a defensive line featuring a mixture of lighter edge players and several 300-pound interior linemen.

EWU coach Brian Jenkins deliberately increased his defensive line depth from 10 players last season to 16 this year after depth became an issue late in 2025.

Edward Waters brings an explosive passing attack

Edward Waters presents a different challenge offensively.

Quarterback Tavion Faulk completed 20-of-30 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns against Florida Memorial. Izaiah Jean-Baptiste emerged as a major downfield threat with seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson State defensive coordinator Torenzo Quinn described Edward Waters as an explosive, pass-first offense and wants his defense to make opponents one-dimensional. JSU’s stated defensive standard is fewer than 100 rushing yards allowed.

Discipline remains a concern for Edward Waters

Discipline could be another deciding factor. Edward Waters was penalized nine times for 140 yards in its opener, continuing an issue from last season.

Jenkins acknowledged the problem this week, emphasizing that penalties involving offsides and pass interference cannot continue against a team of Jackson State’s caliber.

Edward Waters looking to embrace the challenge

Still, Jenkins has no interest in treating Saturday as an impossible assignment. His message has been simple: respect Jackson State, but don’t fear it. The Tigers have emphasized “trained behavior” and handling adversity regardless of the opponent.

For Edward Waters, that means surviving the early energy of Jackson State’s home opener and making the Tigers play four quarters.

For Jackson State, it means making sure an explosive underdog never gets the opportunity.