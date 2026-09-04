North Carolina A&T latest HBCU blown out by FBS squad

North Carolina A&T became the latest HBCU program to absorb a lopsided loss to an FBS opponent as Georgia State rolled to a 59-10 victory Friday night.



Georgia State scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter and carried a 35-7 advantage into halftime. The Panthers finished with 563 yards of offense while holding North Carolina A&T to 209.



The performance was especially jarring because Georgia State entered the season after finishing 1-11 in 2025. The Panthers showed no signs of those previous struggles against the Aggies.



North Carolina A&T starting quarterback Braxton Thomas exited during the opening possession and did not return. Kevin White took over and connected with Anthony Rucker for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That explosive play accounted for most of the Aggies’ offense before Asher Holland added a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.



The Aggies dropped to 0-2 after opening the season with a 17-7 home loss to Morgan State. Their next opportunity comes September 12 against rival North Carolina Central.

Rough opening for HBCUs against FBS competition

The North Carolina A&T loss continued a difficult start to a weekend filled with HBCU programs facing FBS opponents.



Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 54-14 to No. 25 Missouri on Thursday. Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons completed 17 of 19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns in his debut.



Bethune-Cookman endured an even more decisive defeat at UCF. The Knights led 73-0 before the Wildcats scored on the final play, avoiding a shutout in the 73-6 loss.



UCF accumulated 560 yards, tied its program scoring record and established a school record with its 67-point victory margin. Nine Knights reached the end zone during the rout.



Games against FBS opponents provide HBCU athletic departments with exposure and valuable guarantee payments. However, the first three results of the weekend have highlighted the competitive gap that can accompany those opportunities.



For North Carolina A&T, the immediate concerns are the status of Thomas and whether the Aggies can regroup before facing their biggest rival.