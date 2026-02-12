Bowie State Introduces Dawson Odums as Head Football Coach

Bowie State University introduced Dawson Odums, a coach very familiar with the HBCU landscape, as its new head football coach during a press conference that emphasized leadership, continuity, and institutional values.

“This is a proud day, but it is also a reflective day for our university,” said Aminta H. Breaux, president of Bowie State. “Our community continues to mourn the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our vice president for athletics and recreation, Clyde Doughty Jr. His leadership and vision helped elevate Bulldog athletics and guided this very search.”

Breaux emphasized that the search process that led Bowie State to Odums was directly connected to Doughty’s work. “While he is not here physically with us, his fingerprints are on this day, and his legacy continues to guide us forward,” she said.

National search underscores Bowie State commitment

Interim vice president for intercollegiate athletics and recreation Jolisa Williams outlined the scope of the search that resulted in Odums’ hire. “We received over 120 applications from across the country,” Williams said. “We narrowed the field to four finalists, and one candidate consistently demonstrated the experience, leadership, and vision we were looking for at Bowie State.”

Williams described Odums as “a proven leader of men” with a plan rooted in discipline, accountability, and student-athlete development — values that align with the mission of Bulldog football.

Odums brings extensive experience within HBCU football, having Played and led programs in the CIAA, MEAC and SWAC, giving him firsthand knowledge of the culture, challenges, and expectations that come with leading at an HBCU.

Dawson Odums emphasizes people first

When Odums addressed the room, he focused on responsibility rather than results. “Coaching is education first,” Odums said. “This is about developing young men for life. Football is part of it, but it’s not all of it.”

Odums said his approach centers on daily habits. “I’m not excited about the season,” he said. “I’m excited about today. If you dominate the day, the things down the road will take care of themselves.”

Representation and responsibility

Odums spoke directly about the responsibility that comes with leading a football program at Bowie State. “Everything we do is about representation,” he said. “In the classroom, in the community, and on the field.”

He called Bowie State a “hidden gem” and said part of his role is increasing visibility for Bowie State beyond Maryland. “More people need to know what Bowie State has to offer,” Odums said.

Alumni and continuity shape next chapter

Alumni engagement was another point of emphasis. “The walls crumble without alumni,” Odums said. “This is your home. We need your support.”

Throughout the press conference, Bowie State leadership framed the hire as continuity rather than a reset. Breaux told Odums he was joining more than a football program. “You are not just joining a university,” she said. “You are joining a family.”