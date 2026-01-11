WSSU women celebrate record, hope to make more history

WSSU and HBCU basketball history came together Saturday afternoon as the Rams broke a program record, while making it clear the ultimate goal remains unchanged.

The 67–38 win over Elizabeth City State delivered Winston-Salem State its 13th consecutive victory, officially setting a new program mark and moving the Rams to 4–0 in CIAA play. The achievement capped a week that has come to symbolize the rise of this program under first-year WSSU head coach Tierra Terry — one defined by momentum, validation, and discipline.

Just three days earlier, WSSU had tied the previous record with a win over Bluefield State. That night ended not on the court, but in the post-game lounge, where Chancellor Bonita Brown and interim athletic director Eric Burns surprised the team with new sneakers, fulfilling a promise made earlier in the season.

Saturday brought more celebration, but the focus remained.

A Record Without a Victory Lap

Head coach Tierra Terry acknowledged the magnitude of the record, but her tone reflected something deeper than celebration.

“I’m feeling really blown away right now,” Terry said. “It’s a surreal moment. Just to be able to be part of Winston-Salem State history as a former player, just to say we were etched in history with this phenomenal start that we’ve had.”

That perspective shaped the team’s response after the final buzzer. The Rams recognized the achievement, but they did not linger in it. The focus quickly shifted back to preparation, standards, and consistency.

Control From the Opening Tip

Against Elizabeth City State, WSSU imposed its identity early. The Rams built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never allowed the Vikings to gain momentum. Defensive pressure dictated pace. Rebounding limited second chances. Possessions ended quickly for ECSU.

That approach reflected Terry’s priorities.

“We definitely look at defensive stats before offensive,” Terry said. “We have a high standard now. So you know 20-plus steals is what we look for.”

The Rams forced turnovers in waves and converted them into points. The margin widened steadily, but the effort never changed.

The record arrived as a result, not a target.

Jakaiya Mack has happily taken a backseat on offense for WSSU this season.

WSSU feels, and embraces, the pressure

Senior Jakaiya Mack understands the weight of expectations at WSSU. She also understands that pressure did not arrive with success.

“It’s always been pressure,” Mack said. “Being here since 2022, you know, when we were losing, it was still pressure.”

For Mack, the key for this team is trust. Her scoring load has dropped off a bit, but that has allowed her to focus on her forté as a defensive player. She’s averaging just under three steals per game this season.

“I love that I can just trust my teammates at all times,” she said. “That I don’t have to get it done (offensively).”

That trust has allowed WSSU to remain steady as attention grows. The Rams no longer chase moments. They manage them.

WSSU Buy-In Beyond the Box Score

Terry credits the turnaround to total commitment across the program.

“These young women, my assistant coaches work around the clock,” she said. “Managers come in and stretch with us. Strength coach comes in and works with us. Athletic training. Everyone has bought into what we’re trying to do in this program.”

That unity has created accountability without hierarchy.

“No one puts themselves above the team,” Terry said. “If something needs to get done, any of us will do it.”

The result is a group that responds consistently, regardless of circumstance.

Foundations Built Before the Season

Freshman Briana Rouff pointed to time spent together long before the season began.

“I feel like in the summer, because we were spending time off the court, we got to actually know each other better,” Rouff said. “Understand each other’s boundaries.”

That connection has helped the team manage the physical and emotional demands of the season. It has also reinforced patience.

“Just taking it step by step,” Rouff said.

HBCU Leadership Rooted in Resilience

Terry has been open with her players about her own journey. She believes example matters as much as instruction.

“I’m a lupus thriver,” she said. “And every day I show up and try to just show them that you can be resilient no matter what you’re going through.”

That message has shaped the team’s identity. Toughness is not situational. It is expected.

“If I’m not hard on you, you would feel like I didn’t love you,” Terry said. “We believe in them very much.”

Maia Charles is averaging 16 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 steals per game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Stars Who Share the Load

Maia Charles has emerged as one of the CIAA’s most consistent players. Saturday she put up another dominant performance: 24 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and five steals. The reigning CIAA Rookie of The Year has blossomed in her second season under Terry after transferring from Virginia Union.

Charles acknowledged the excitement surrounding the streak, but she was clear about perspective. She said staying level-headed is the key.

“We’re going to keep breaking our own record — going 14, 15 (wins in a row),” Charles said. “Just making sure we know what the end goal is.”

WSSU Has Eyes Fixed Forward

WSSU’s men’s basketball program has long carried a blue-blood reputation. The women’s program is building its own identity — one rooted in discipline, defense, and trust.

The streak matters.

The week mattered.

But Terry made it clear that neither has changed the objective.

“We’re game by game,” she said. “We don’t care about what anyone else is doing at the moment.”

Virginia State awaits on Tuesday. The defending CIAA champions loom. Students will soon return to campus.

Terry along with her staff and players, welcome the challenge.

“The Gaines Center is a hard place to play in,” she said.

WSSU understands that history is meaningful, but championships require restraint.

This week delivered new shoes and a new record.

The goal remains the same.



One game at a time until the nets are cut down in Baltimore.