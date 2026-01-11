Statement Saturday in the SWAC

Saturday’s slate in SWAC men’s basketball felt different. It was not just another conference day. Instead, it felt like a declaration across the league.

Several contenders made early claims. At the same time, traditional powers absorbed damaging losses. When the night ended, the standings confirmed it. The SWAC hierarchy is already shifting.

UAPB Stays Perfect as Texas Southern Slips Further

Arkansas-Pine Bluff continued its surge with a 74–66 win over Texas Southern. As a result, the Golden Lions remained perfect at 3–0 in SWAC play. They also extended their overall winning streak to five games.

UAPB controlled the interior from start to finish. Quion Williams anchored the effort with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Because of that dominance, Texas Southern never gained control.

Meanwhile, the Tigers fell to 0–3 in conference play. That is an unfamiliar position for one of the league’s traditional powers. Once again, perimeter shooting proved costly. Texas Southern finished just 2-of-14 from three-point range.

Bethune-Cookman Hands Grambling Its First Conference Loss

Perhaps the loudest statement came from Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats defeated Grambling State 74–65, handing the Tigers their first SWAC loss. Consequently, Bethune-Cookman moved to 2–0 in conference play.

The Wildcats won with balance. Four starters scored in double figures. In addition, Bethune-Cookman forced 18 Grambling turnovers, disrupting offensive rhythm all night.

Grambling, now 2–1, remains firmly in the conference race. However, Saturday showed how slim the margins are. Even one lapse can change the standings quickly.

Jackson State Defeats Alabama State Behind Daeshun Ruffin

Jackson State continued its upward trend with a 75–64 win over Alabama State. Notably, the victory carried added meaning for head coach Mo Williams. He returned to his first SWAC coaching stop and left with a win.

Once again, Daeshun Ruffin led the way. He poured in 36 points, attacked relentlessly, and lived at the free-throw line. In fact, Ruffin went 18-of-19 from the stripe.

As a team, Jackson State finished 28-of-32 on free throws. That efficiency proved decisive late. In contrast, Alabama State struggled mightily from deep. The Hornets shot just 2-of-22 from three, a gap they could not overcome.

Prairie View Escapes as Valley Shows Growth

Prairie View A&M narrowly avoided an upset. The Panthers held off Mississippi Valley State 70–69 to improve to 2–1 in SWAC play. Still, the final margin reflected how competitive the game became.

Tai’Reon Joseph paced Prairie View with 23 points. Meanwhile, Cory Wells and Lance Williams added timely contributions. Those plays proved critical down the stretch.

Mississippi Valley State remained winless in conference play. However, the performance showed progress. The Delta Devils competed until the final possession.

Florida A&M Earns Statement Win Over Southern

Florida A&M picked up a meaningful victory with a 67–59 win over Southern. As a result, the Rattlers improved to 1–1 in conference play. The win also came against a preseason favorite.

FAMU played with discipline throughout the game. The Rattlers shot 85 percent from the free-throw line, limiting wasted possessions. Additionally, they forced Southern into difficult shots.

Southern dropped to 1–2 in SWAC play. More importantly, the Jaguars have now lost two straight. In a tightening race, those early losses already loom large.

Alcorn State Grinds Out Road Win at Alabama A&M

On a day defined by toughness, Alcorn State delivered one of the grittiest performances. The Braves defeated Alabama A&M 64–62 on the road. Consequently, Alcorn evened its conference record at 1–1.

Jameel Morris led the way with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting. His efficiency steadied the offense during key moments. Because of that, Alcorn survived a late push from the Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M fell to 1–2 in conference play. Once again, the middle of the standings tightened.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 3–0 (W5)

3–0 (W5) Bethune-Cookman: 2–0 (W2)

2–0 (W2) Jackson State: 2–0 (W2)

2–0 (W2) Grambling State: 2–1 (L1)

2–1 (L1) Prairie View A&M: 2–1 (W2)

2–1 (W2) Florida A&M: 1–1 (W1)

1–1 (W1) Alcorn State: 1–1 (W1)

1–1 (W1) Alabama A&M: 1–2 (L1)

1–2 (L1) Southern: 1–2 (L2)

1–2 (L2) Alabama State: 1–2 (L2)

1–2 (L2) Texas Southern: 0–3 (L3)

0–3 (L3) Mississippi Valley State: 0–3 (L15)

What It Means Going Forward

Early conference games do not decide championships. However, they do define pressure. Right now, UAPB, Bethune-Cookman, and Jackson State control the early narrative.

Meanwhile, Grambling and Prairie View remain close behind. In contrast, teams like Texas Southern and Southern are already in chase mode.

Ultimately, Saturday delivered a clear message. There are no off nights in the SWAC. Consistency, discipline, and toughness will decide everything.