HBCU Football: Southern seizes SWAC West lead on homecoming

BATON ROUGE, LA — For the second straight week in HBCU Football the Southern University Jaguars put together the winning combination in the second half to remain undefeated in conference play by knocking off Alcorn State on Saturday night in a huge SWAC West division matchup. The final score from Homecoming in Baton Rouge was 24-14.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

“When you play in big games like this, you have to make plays,” said Southern linebacker Vincent Paige. “We were helping the offense and putting them in position to score points.”

The Jaguars QB, Noah Bodden went 13-out of-22 passing for 141 yards and one touchdown pass and another on the ground, along with completing passes to seven different receivers. He finished the night with 38 yards on the ground. The Jaguars came out determined to run the ball picking up 295 yards on the ground led by senior running back Kendric Rhymes with 133 yards off 17 carries. Kobe Dillon added another 91 yards on the ground off 15 carries. Datraveon Brown led the Jags with 59 receiving yards off three receptions and a 37-yard touchdown from Bodden. Cam Jefferson finished the night with 33 receiving yards off three catches.

The Jaguars’ defense showed why the Jaguar Nation calls them the “Dog Day D” by making play-after-play all game to put the Jaguars in the best positions to be successful led by junior linebacker Vincent Paige Jr. with a game-high 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2.0 tackles for loss. Rodney Johnson, Jr. finished the night with nine tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Elijah West added seven more tackles and two pass break-ups. Redshirt freshman Herman Brister III added another five solo tackles, along with his second straight game with a fumble recovery.



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Southern picked up 19 first downs, while the Alcorn only had 16

Southern finished the night with 141 passing yards to Alcorn’s 76 passing yards

SU finished the night with 302 rushing yards to the ASU 229

Southern finished with 141 receiving yards, while Alcorn finished with 76

The Jaguars finished the night with 70 yards in penalties, while the Braves finished with 60



UP NEXT

Southern will travel I-10 east to Tallahassee, Florida to take on the Rattlers from Florida A&M in another SWAC contest. The HBCU football kickoff is slated for 6:05 PM on ESPN Networks.