North Carolina A&T hires OC with SWAC, P5 background

GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T head football coach Vincent Brown announced David Marsh as his new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Marsh brings more than 16 years of coaching experience, including seven as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“During the interview process, he demonstrated an excellent ability to communicate, design and teach passing game concepts to the quarterback and receivers,” said Brown. “He has demonstrated the ability to construct a highly effective game plan around the talent on the team. He has a broad knowledge of offensive football, having successfully coached running backs, offensive linemen and wide receivers. He has a strong reputation for managing the offensive staff in a collaborative manner and has strong recruiting ties in North Carolina.”
Marsh has made collegiate coaching stops at Texas Southern, Campbell, Texas A&M and UCLA. He comes to A&T after spending four seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach with the Texas Southern Tigers. The Tigers are coming off a 2023 season, where they led the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in rushing and ranked 16th nationally. The Tigers offense averaged 373.4 yards per game to rank fifth in the SWAC. In addition, Tigers running LaDarius Owens led the SWAC in rushing yards (1,370), rushing yards per game (124.5), rushing touchdowns (11) and rushing yards per carry (6.78).
In 2022, Tigers quarterback Andrew Body totaled the second-most total offensive yards in program history with 2,391, a year after he broke the record by compiling 2,659 yards of total offense as a freshman. In the fall of 2021, the Tiger offense finished second overall in the SWAC, averaging 29 points per game and 429 yards per contest. The Tigers also ranked second in rushing offense (188.1), third in passing (241.2) and first downs (20.1) and fourth in red zone offense (83.7 percent).
During the same season, wide receiver Ke’Lenn Davis finished third in the SWAC in receiving yards, and tight end Jyrin Johnson earned All-SWAC accolades. Marsh came to Texas Southern in 2019 and impacted the program by leading the Tigers to a No. 4 ranking in total offense per game in the SWAC (416.6). It marked the Tigers’ highest offensive output since 2010. The Tigers exceeded 500 yards of offense four times during the 2019 season, including a season-best 637 yards against Grambling.
Before coaching at Texas Southern, Marsh spent two seasons at Campbell, where he coached two freshman All-Americans. Both players were named Jerry Rice Award finalists. The Jerry Rice Award goes to the best freshman on the Division I-FCS level. Marsh’s first season at Campbell came in 2017, leading the Camels to the top offense in the Pioneer Football League. The Camels averaged a program-record 436.5 yards per game, including 228.7 rushing yards per game, second-highest in the league.
The Camels transitioned to the Big South Conference in 2018 and produced two first-team all-conference receivers in Caleb Snead and Aaron Blackmon. Snead earned Freshman All-American honors and appeared on the Jerry Rice Watch List. Camels quarterback Daniel Smith earned second-team All-Big South accolades. As a freshman, Smith was named Pioneer Football League Offensive Freshman of the Year, a Jerry Rice Award finalist, and a Walter Payton Award finalist for best FCS offensive player in the nation.
Marsh coached as an assistant at Texas A&M under head coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone before coming to Campbell. Prior to his time at Texas A&M, Marsh was a member of Mazzone’s staff at UCLA, coaching inside receivers for the Bruins from 2013-16. He coached the offensive line in the spring of 2015. Marsh also spent four years coaching at the high school level.
Marsh was a United States Marine Corps member from 2003-08, where he received his bachelor’s degree. He served as a member of the Cherry Point Base Ruby Team in 2006-07, deploying to Iraq in 2008 as a squad leader.