Jackson State looking to bounce back against Texas Southern

Jackson State and Texas Southern are set to face off this Monday night in Jackson. The Tigers got the better of the Tigers in the teams’ last head-to-head matchup in February 2023 at Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center, winning by a score of 71-69.

Jackson State | OVR 7-10 | SWAC 3-1 (3rd) | HOME 1-1

Defensive rebounding has proven challenging against Jackson State recently, with the Tigers securing an impressive average of 12.2 offensive rebounds over their last five games.

Ken Evans has been a leader for the Tigers thus far this year on the defensive side of the ball. Evans comes in averaging 1.4 steals per game, and currently ranks eighth in the SWAC for total steals.

Texas Southern | OVR 5-11 | SWAC 3-2 (6th) | AWAY 2-8

PJ Henry was on fire from deep in Texas Southern’s last matchup against Alcorn State. Henry scored 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from three. This points to a recent upwards shooting trend. Henry averages 10.8 points per game and 1.7 made threes per game and ranks second on Texas Southern and 15th in the SWAC in three-pointers made this season.

The Tigers have demonstrated prowess on the defensive glass when playing on the road this season. They’re averaging an impressive 24.0 defensive rebounds per game as visitors.

Key Metrics

Jackson State has allowed (on average) 1.1 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them seventh in the conference (SWAC average is 1.09).

Texas Southern turns the ball over 11.9 times per game for the season. This is the second fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 14.1 turnovers per game).

