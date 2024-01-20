Norfolk State knocks off Howard with stunning comeback

By

Norfolk State came back from a significant deficit and snapped Howard’s three-game win streak, winning 65-61 on Saturday evening at Burr Gymnasium. The Spartans trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half but made an improbable comeback to win the game.

Jamarii Thomas hit a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds to go to break a 61-all tie after the visitors trailed for much of the game.

The win marked the 200th victory for Robert Jones as NSU’s head coach.

Allen Betrand scored 14 points to lead the way for Norfolk State. That performance included an impressive 11 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Norfolk State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 48% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.21 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 36% shooting and 0.83 points per possession in the first half.

Bryce Harris recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Howard. The Bison shot 19-of-45 (42%) from the field in this one, including 9-of-20 (45%) from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.92 points per possession.

Norfolk State outscored Howard in the paint 26 to 16

It was a rough second-half scoring performance for Howard, 27 points marked a season-low

The teams combined to hit 17 threes

Both teams have their next games on Jan. 27. Norfolk State welcomes Coppin St. to Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, where the Spartans will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Howard will hope for a better result on the road when they face a Morgan State team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Hill Field House.

