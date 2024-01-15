Grambling State University picks up two three-star RBs

By

The new Grambling State University staff has picked up two solid running backs in a matter of days to add to its stable — one from the high school ranks and the other from the transfer portal.



Former Hawaii running back Jordan Johnson has committed to Grambling State as has class of 2024 back Tony Phillips Jr.





Johnson is a 5’9, 175 pound back from Dallas. A three-star coming out of high school, he was rated No. 21 all-purpose back in the nation by 247Sports. He rushed for 977 yards on 103 carries (9.5 ypc) with 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2020 while catching 20 passes for 347 yards and three scores. He redshirted as a freshman in 2021 then in 2022 he had 12 rushing attempts for 69 yards on the season for an average of 5.8 yards per carry before being sidelined. Johnson played in six games last season, rushing for 198 yards on 34 carries.



Tony Phillips Jr. is listed as a three-year prospect by 247Sports out of Kankakee, IL. He is rated as the 107th best back in the 247Sports Composite, as well as the 34th best player in the state. He has 13 offers — including SEC schools Tennessee and Arkansas as well as Syracuse of the SEC. He reported an offer from Grambling State University on Jan. 5 and has decided to commit.



These are two solid pieces as new head cache Mickey Joseph and his staff look to make GSU competitive again after taking over from the Hue Jackson regime.

