2023-2024 Basketball

Grambling and FAMU Women go toe-to-toe in triple overtime thriller

Kahia Warmsley scored 22 points to lead the way for Grambling in the wild win on the road.
Grambling State defeated Florida A&M (FAMU) on Monday evening in a dynamic 88-85 triple-overtime affair. The Lady Tigers went into halftime trailing FAMU 38-22 but were able to tie things up by the end of regulation. Momentum was on the Lady Tigers’ side, as they continued to outscore the Lady Rattlers 24-21 in overtime.

Kahia Warmsley scored 22 points to lead the way for Grambling State. Zayla Tinner was pivotal as well, shooting 6-of-9 in the second half for 15 points to power the Lady Tigers forward after the break. As a team, Grambling State shot 31-of-84 from the field and 18-of-25 from the line to put up an average of 0.9 points per possession.

Nashani Gilbert recorded 24 points and seven rebounds, and Peryonna Sylvester contributed another 18 points to pace Florida A&M. Collectively, the Lady Rattlers were inefficient on offense. They converted on just 34% of field goal attempts and 46% of three-point attempts. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 24% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

  • Grambling State recorded a new season-high nine blocks
  • Florida A&M scored a season-high 38 first-half points
  • The teams combined to hit 19 threes

Each team has its next game on Jan. 20. Grambling State welcomes Southern to the FCH Assembly Center, where the Lady Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Florida A&M will hope for a better result on the road when they head to H.O. Clemmons Arena for a battle with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

