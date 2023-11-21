Indianapolis Colts waive “Shaquille” Darius Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts and linebacker Shaquille Darius Leonard are parting ways.
The Colts have waived the All-Pro linebacker and former South Carolina State star. They announced the news via X/Twitter on Tuesday.
Leonard posted his own statement on social media as well.
“Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms. These past 6 years has been nothing but incredible! Through the good times and bad time y’all stood by my side. I apologize for not bringing that trophy back to the 317. The energy in Lucas Oil has been nothing but amazing and I thank you for every memory. I’m thankful to play for such an amazing fan base. I love you guys and wish the Colts nothing but the best!”
Shaquille Darius Leonard was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar career at South Carolina State. He won numerous
Leonard quickly became an integral piece of the Indianapolis franchise after joining the team. In a matter of three season was been named first-team All-Pro twice and became a three-time Pro Bowler. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 while grabbing five interceptions in 2019. That was the most takeaways out of all NFL linebackers that season.
The Indianapolis Colts made Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL in 2021. But injuries have hampered his career since that time and led to him playing limited snaps this season. It is likely he will have a chance to get picked up by another team as the season wears on.