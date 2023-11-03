Bethune-Cookman downs MVSU for first SWAC win of the season

By

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Tylik Bethea finished 12 of 18 passing in helping lead Bethune-Cookman past visiting Mississippi Valley State, 20-7 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Football contest Thursday evening at Daytona Stadium. The game was broadcast on ESPNU as part of the SWAC’s Thursday night football package with the ESPN Family of Networks.



With Bethune-Cookman Head Coach Raymond Woodie Jr. seeking his first SWAC win, the first-year head coach delighted a crowd of 4,380 in the annual “Black-Out” contest that saw the Cats improve to 7-2 in Thursday night games since 2010.



Bethune-Cookman (2-7, 1-5 SWAC) opened its account scoring in the opening quarter.



After Mississippi Valley State (1-8, 1-5 SWAC) was denied on a fourth down conversion attempt, the Wildcats took just two plays to capitalize with a 41-yard touchdown strike through the air from Mar’Kai Shaw out of the running back position when he connected with Tink Boyd to put the Cats up 7-0 following the Cade Hechter extra point.



BCU led 7-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter.



The Cats went up 14-0 at the start of the second quarter.



Omari Hill-Robinson stepped in front of a Ty’Jarian Williams pass at the MVSU 47 yard line to put BCU in the Delta Devils half just moments before the close of the first stanza. After Tylik Bethea connected with Jalen Brown for a 14-yard strike down to the Mississippi Valley State 17 yard line, Shaw followed with a nine yard rush up the middle inside the Delta Devils 10.



Boyd hauled in a Bethea strike across the middle in the back of the end zone for the touchdown to add to the Wildcats lead.



The lead became 17-0 following a nine-play drive that spanned 77 yards, culminating with a 20-yard field goal from Hechter with 3:36 remaining in the opening half. That’s where the score would remain at the half as the two teams parted for the locker room.



It didn’t take MVSU long to answer to begin the second half.



A nine-play, 60-yard drive saw the Delta Devils open the second half with a touchdown. A host of DePhabian Fant rushes led to a Jared Wilson one yard plunge up the middle followed by the extra point from Alexander Davis to bring the visitors to within 17-7.





Another BCU interception, this time by Darnell Deas , and returned 49 yards down to the MVSU 11 yard line set the Cats up with another scoring opportunity. Four plays later, Hechter connected on a 21-yard field goal to advance the Maroon and Gold advantage at 20-7.



MVSU was led by Jared Wilson’s 55 yards rushing, as well as quarterback Jaydyn Sisk passing for 174 yards on 9 of 16 through the air. Jaxson Davis hauled in five receptions for 92 yards. The defense for the Delta Devils was headlined by Omar Emmons with nine tackles.



BCU was sparked by the play of Bethea with 136 yards on 12 of 18 passing and a touchdown in going the distance under center. Jimmie Robinson III added 61 yards on 19 carries. Boyd finished with four catches for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The defense of the Wildcats was sparked by the play of Dearis Thomas with 11 tackles. Ja’Bari Jaudon , Iverson Clement , Stephen Sparrow and Conroy Cunningham each delivered seven tackles apiece.



BCU returns to action Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m., when the Wildcats host SWAC foe Alabama A&M to Daytona Stadium.

Courtesy BCU Athletics

Bethune-Cookman downs MVSU for first SWAC win of the season