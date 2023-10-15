Grambling State linebacker welcomed back after injury

By

Grambling State University’s homecoming didn’t turn out the way it would have liked on the scoreboard, but there was a big silver lining.



Grambling State linebacker Jaquavis Richmond made an appearance at Eddie Robinson Stadium on Saturday as GSU took on Alabama A&M. Richmond suffered a head/neck injury last month against LSU that resulted in emergency surgery and left him hospitalized.

Richmond isn’t back on the field yet — he’s still wearing a neck brace — but his presence was a positive for the team.

Alabama A&M won the game 45-24, which posted an attendance of 8,657 spectators. The game also saw the naming of the field after former GSU stars James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams.

