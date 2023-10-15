VIEW ALL SCORES
Grambling

Grambling State linebacker welcomed back after injury

Grambling State University linebacker Jaquavis Richmond made. an appearance at Saturday’s homecoming game.
Posted on

Grambling State University’s homecoming didn’t turn out the way it would have liked on the scoreboard, but there was a big silver lining.

Grambling State linebacker Jaquavis Richmond made an appearance at Eddie Robinson Stadium on Saturday as GSU took on Alabama A&M. Richmond suffered a head/neck injury last month against LSU that resulted in emergency surgery and left him hospitalized. 

Grambling State

Richmond isn’t back on the field yet — he’s still wearing a neck brace — but his presence was a positive for the team. 

Alabama A&M won the game 45-24, which posted an attendance of 8,657 spectators. The game also saw the naming of the field after former GSU stars James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams.

Grambling State linebacker welcomed back after injury
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

965
Bands

Tennessee State University vs. Norfolk State band matchup a rare treat
Mississippi Valley State vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff Mississippi Valley State vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff
80
2023 Football

Mississippi Valley State victorious, takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Morgan State University Morgan State University
542
Morgan State

Morgan State University shooting suspects identified, arrested
Tennessee State, HBCU Tennessee State, HBCU
229
2023 Football

Tennessee State gets exciting homecoming win over Norfolk State
St. Augustine University. St. Augustine University.
1.3K
2023 Football

Saint Augustine’s University fires coach after six games
To Top
X