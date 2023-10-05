UNC WR Tez Walker (finally) cleared to play by NCAA

UNC football wide receiver Tez Walker will be able to play this season after all.
The Charlotte, NC native and one-time member of North Carolina Central University football has been cleared to play for the University of North Carolina after previously being denied an immediate eligibility waiver.
The NCAA released a statement that declared new information had been submitted to change its previous decision.
“It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously,” the statement read. “While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete’s right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards.”
Tez Walker started his career at North Carolina Central in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept the program off the field until 2021. He never suited up for NCCU, instead transferring to Kent State where he spent two seasons
“UNC’s behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC’s own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided.”
UNC football is currently 4-0 on the season and set to host Syracuse on Oct. 7.