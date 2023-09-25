CIAA Basketball: ECSU women, Fayetteville State men 2024 favorites

By

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) introduces the 2023-24 All-CIAA Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, as voted on by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the men’s and women’s head coaches. The preseason teams and predicted order were both unveiled during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, MD.

The 2023-24 women’s preseason team features five returning players from the 2022-23 All-CIAA squad and the 2022-23 men’s preseason team features three returners from last year’s all-conference team.

The reigning Women’s CIAA Player of the Year Amaya Tucker of Winston-Salem State and the reining Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Anyssa Fields of Lincoln (PA) headline the conference’s preseason team. Tucker ranked third in conference scoring during the 2022-2023 season, averaging 15.3 points per game, Fields ranked 4th overall in conference rebounds per game (7.9) and 15th overall in steals (1.7).

Bowie State led all vote getters with three, followed by Elizabeth City State, Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State with two and Lincoln (PA), Saint Augustine’s and Fayetteville State each had one selection on the women’s team and seven schools in total were represented among the preseason honorees.

Fayetteville State guard Tyler Foster fights for a rebound

On the men’s side, Fayetteville State’s Tyler Foster and the reining CIAA Rookie of the Year Ezekiel Cannedy of Johnson C. Smith highlight the Men’s 2023-2024 Preseason Team. Foster was an All-CIAA Team selection last season and was also a member of the conference’s All-Rookie Team. Tyler was the league’s 6th leading scorer during the 2022-2023 season, averaging 13.8 points per game while Cannedy was 5th overall in scoring with a 15.1 points per game average. Livingstone’s Kyree Temple is the only other returning player from the 2022-2023 season to be named to this season’s Preseason Team.

Winston-Salem State, Elizabeth City State and Shaw had two selections each. Nine schools are represented among the men’s preseason honorees.

Fayetteville State men and Elizabeth City women were chosen by league coaches to finish first in the conference overall and first in their respective Southern and Northern Divisions.

Last season, the Lady Vikings of Elizabeth City State won their first-ever CIAA Basketball title. Led by first-year Head Basketball Coach, Tynesha Lewis, Elizabeth City State defeated Saint Augustine’s, Bowie State and Johnson C, Smith in the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament before downing Shaw, 55-40, in the championship game. The Lady Vikings finished the regular season third in the North with an overall record of 20-11 and were 9-7 in CIAA action.

Winston-Salem State Head Coach Cleo Hill led the Rams to their second CIAA crown under his leadership. The Rams finished the 2022-2023 season with a 21-9 overall record and 9-7 mark in league play. WSSU claimed three wins in the opening, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, defeating Saint Augustine’s (65-49), Claflin (60-52) and Virginia Union (45-44) before knocking off Lincoln (PA) in the CIAA Championship game by a score of 62-57.

2023-24 All-CIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Team

Backcourt

Amaya Tucker, Winston-Salem State*

Anyilah Bryant, Fayetteville State

NyAsia Blango, Elizabeth City State

Anii Harris, Bowie State

Kennedi Simmons, Winston-Salem State

Frontcourt

Anyssa Fields, Lincoln (Pa.) *+

Ny Langley, Virginia Union *

Lauren Banks, St. Augustine’s *

Katerra Myers, Bowie State

Jessica Adams, Elizabeth City State

Saniha Jackson, Bowie State

Zoila Martinez, Virginia Union

* – Returning 2022-23 All-CIAA Selection

+ – Returning 2022-23 Women’s Defensive Player of the Year

2022-23 CIAA Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Elizabeth City State University 2. Lincoln (PA) University 3. Bowie State University 4. Fayetteville State University 5. Shaw University 6. Claflin University 7. Winston-Salem State University 8. Virginia State University 9. Johnson C. Smith University 10. Virginia Union University 11. Bluefield State 12. Livingstone College 13,. Saint Augustine’s University

Northern Division

1. Elizabeth City State 2. Lincoln (PA) 3. Bowie State 4. Virginia State 5. Virginia Union 6. Bluefield State

Southern Division

1. Fayetteville State 2. Shaw 3. Claflin 4. Winston-Salem State 5. Johnson C. Smith 6. Livingstone 7. Saint Augustine’s

2023-24 All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Team

Backcourt

Ezekiel Cannedy, Johnson C. Smith

DJ Thomas, Shaw

Jaquantae Harris, Elizabeth City State

Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State

Reggie Hudson, Lincoln (Pa.)

Frontcourt

Tyler Foster, Fayetteville State *

Khyree Temple, Livingstone *

Nemo Johnson, St. Augustine’s

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State

Tre Richardson, Elizabeth City State

Shayne Saigo, Shaw

Tahj Harding, Virginia Union



* – Returning 2022-23 All-CIAA Selection

2023-24 CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Fayetteville State University 2. Claflin University 3. Virginia Union University 4. Winston-Salem State University 5. Virginia State University 6. Elizabeth City State University 7. Lincoln (PA) University 8. Shaw University 9. Livingstone College 10. Bowie State University 11. Bluefield State University 12. Johnson C. Smith University 13. Saint Augustine’s University

Northern Division

1. Virginia Union 2. Virginia State 3. Elizabeth City State 4. Lincoln (PA) 5. Bowie State 6. Bluefield State

Southern Division

1. Fayetteville State 2. Claflin 3. Winston-Salem State 4. Shaw 5. Livingstone 6. Johnson C. Smith 7. Saint Augustine’s

