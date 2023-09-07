Gameday Preview | Alabama State and Miles prepare for matchup

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday evening matchup between Alabama State and Miles. Both teams are coming off wins. Alabama State beat Southern in a 14-10 contest, while Miles defeated Lane. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2022. That one ended in a 21-13 win for Alabama State.
Alabama State (1-0 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)
The Hornets come into this contest with a 1-0 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 14.0 points per contest, with a total of 2 touchdowns on the year. On the other side of the ball, the Hornets’ defense allows 10.0 points per game on average.
Keep your eyes on Kisean Johnson downfield. Johnson showed out in Alabama State’s last game, collecting nine receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Alabama State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Kisean Johnson has collected 59% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Alabama State went 6-5 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 14.0 points to come away with the win. This is one of Alabama State’s two games against a SIAC opponent this season.
Miles (1-0 Overall, 1-0 in SIAC)
The Golden Bears will enter this match with a 1-0 campaign. They’re putting up an average of 5.0 touchdowns and 37.0 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 24.0 points per game this season.
Wideout Jaih Andrews will be leading the way for Miles. Andrews has accumulated 4 receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
Miles relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 26% of rush attempts.
Miles enters after putting up a 1-9 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is one of Miles’ two games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
