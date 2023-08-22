Morgan State | Brotherhood | Documentary Feature

Having navigated a challenging 4-7 season in the MEAC and adapting to a completely new coaching staff, the Morgan State football program is committed to leaving behind the letdown of the previous years. With football Head Coach Damon Wilson now guiding the team, the Bears are hungry to reclaim their dominance on the gridiron.
Hear from some Morgan State players and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Bears fall camp.
WATCH: MORGAN STATE | BROTHERHOOD
ERICK HUNTER- MORGAN STATE LB – PRESEASON ALL-MEAC SECOND TEAM
“The transition was tough at first. A tough time I would say would be my freshman year when we we finished out 2-9 that season. Wilson came in and changed everything around but he came in very late last season,” Hunter said. “We only had a couple of weeks before our camp started with him. I believe this new transition we are all more experienced, we all understand what is asked and we are going to be very exciting to watch this year.”
CARSON BAKER – MORGAN STATE QB – SAN DEIGO, CA
The culture that Coach Wilson brings in is a winning culture. He’s that mindset to this group. Compared to where we were last year, we are so much further along. When the coaches came in [last] July we spent most of the time learning. This time around we’re familiar with the installs and we just hit the ground running.” said Baker.
CARSON BAKER ON THE OVERALL GROWTH OF MORGAN STATE’S OFFENSE
“We are much more experienced than we were last year. The guys last year, that was their first time playing college ball and be confident. With coach Sherman, it helps so much when you get to rep an offense; fall, spring, then back to fall. He’s offense just puts guys in the right spot and with the guys we have we expect to do really big things.”
STILLS FROM MORGAN STATE | BROTHERHOOD
ELIJAH WILLIAMS – MORGAN STATE OL – PRESEASON ALL-MEAC FIRST TEAM
“We’re just focused on ourselves. We really don’t have to focus on anyone else. Every day, Every week, every game we have to go out there dominate and do our job to the best of our ability. We have to understand that every day we have something to prove. Nothing is ever promised, not even tomorrow so everyday we just have to keep going out there and get one percent better.”