Jackson State University basketball schedule 2023-2024

The 2023-24 Jackson State University men’s basketball schedule was announced Friday, featuring matchups against some of the nation’s best teams.



Mo Williams enters his second season as Jackson State University head coach after leading the Tigers to 14 wins and a third-place finish in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season and a berth in the SWAC Tournament semifinals.



This season, Jackson State will face seven teams that won or shared its conference regular season or tournament championship, and eight teams that advanced to national postseason play.



The Tigers will play their entire non-conference schedule on the road, beginning Nov. 6 at Memphis (American Conference Tournament Champions). JSU will then head to the West Coast for games Nov. 8 at San Diego, Nov. 10 at California Baptist, and Nov. 14 at Loyola Marymount, before coming back to the Midwest for games Nov. 16 at Tulsa and Nov. 19 at Missouri (NCAA Tournament berth). The Tigers will then play Nov. 25 at Georgetown, and Nov. 29 at Arkansas State.



In December, Jackson State will play Dec. 9 at Houston (American Conference Regular Season Champions) before traveling to Las Vegas to play in the CP3 HBCU Challenge hosted by Chris Paul, as the Tigers will play Dec. 16 vs. North Carolina A&T and Dec. 17 vs. Howard (MEAC Regular Season and Tournament Champions). The Tigers will conclude non-conference play with games Dec. 20 at Gonzaga (West Coast Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champions) and Dec. 29 at Northwestern (NCAA Tournament berth).





Jackson State University will open SWAC play at home Jan. 6 vs. Alcorn (SWAC Regular Season Co-Champions / NIT berth) before traveling for games Jan. 13 at Alabama St., and Jan. 15 at Alabama A&M. The Tigers will return home Jan. 20 against Prairie View and Jan. 22 vs. Texas Southern (SWAC Tournament Champions), before ending the month Jan. 27 at Bethune-Cookman and Jan. 29 at Florida A&M.



JSU will reach the midpoint of the conference schedule at home Feb. 3 against Grambling (SWAC Regular Season Co-Champions) and Feb. 5 vs. Southern. Jackson State opens the second half of league play Feb. 10 at Mississippi Valley and Feb. 12 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, before home games Feb. 17 vs. Florida A&M and Feb. 19 vs. Bethune-Cookman. The Tigers will play their final SWAC road games Feb. 24 at Alcorn, March 2 at Texas Southern, and March 4 at Prairie View.



Jackson State will end the regular season at home March 7 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and March 9 vs. Mississippi Valley St. The Pepsi SWAC Basketball Tournament is scheduled March 13-16 in Birmingham, Ala. at Bartow Arena

