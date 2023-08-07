Alabama State upgrades Houston Markham football complex

By

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Renovations to Alabama State University’s Houston Markham Football Complex players’ lounge were recently completed prior to the start of preseason camp.



Funding for the lounge was made possible by the FPHIB football alumni The walls have new wall wraps that were produced and installed by Signs Now of Montgomery, Ala.

One wall pays tribute to the complex’s namesake Coach Houston Markham, who led ASU to the 1991 SWAC and HBCU National Champions. The wall also has the Hornet Creed that the team recites prior to meetings.



The lounge features a gaming wall with flat-screen televisions and gaming chairs, a ping pong table, and space for student-athletes to study and relax before and after practice.

Earlier updates to the complex and funded by the FPHIB include a new nutrition station to tend to the daily nutritional needs of the student-athletes and the weight room was refreshed with paint wall wraps.



The complex was named for Houston Markham, the winningest head coach in Hornets’ football history, and was the Head Football Coach from 1987-1997. He led ASU to 68 victories which still stands as the highest total among any coach in school history.

His best season came in 1991 when the Hornets finished 11-0-1, winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship and the HBCU National Championship The only blemish on the record for the Hornets that season came against Texas Southern when the two teams tied at 14. The Hornets earned a 36-13 victory over North Carolina A&T in the Alamo Heritage Bowl.

Markham, who finished with a career record of 68-47-4 (.588), had four players drafted in the National Football League (NFL) draft during his tenure.

The Markham Complex opened a new era in Hornet Football in June 2011. The two-story facility has more than 30,000 square feet of space, featuring: Academic Study Lab

15 offices

2 team meeting rooms

Coaches’ conference room

Players’ lounge

Locker room w/116 lockers

Training room

Hospitality Room

Weight room

The facility is in the northeast corner of the old Hornet Stadium, overlooking the practice field. It also serves as the practice facility for the Alabama State football and track and field programs. The 120-yard field turf playing field provides training to ASU football in all weather conditions.

The new all-weather eight-lane track surrounding the football field was finished in the spring of 2023. The track has been the catalyst behind the championship program and features a long jump and high jump pit, the ability for steeplechase, and has hosted several local track meets.

