Lane College alum named first black Miss Tennessee

Jackson, Tennessee has hosted its share of pageants. But this year, Jada Brown, representing Miss Lane College, came in and shook the table. In a groundbreaking moment, a black contestant was crowned the newest Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

Jada Brown stood out among 35 other contestants, instantly securing her place as a top competitor in the contest. Notably, her advancement to the top 16 marked a historic moment, as it surpassed the performance of Miss Lane College contestants since returning to the Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant in 2018.

In an article from the Jackson Post, Jada Brown talked about being overwhelmed by the victory, “This is beyond anything I could have imagined. Growing up, I lacked role models who looked like me, so being able to inspire the next generation is a privilege I won’t take lightly.”

Brown’s remarkable victory has also earned her the esteemed role of being the Governor’s spokesperson for character education. With this honor, Brown’s schedule for the next year will be filled with appearances at schools throughout the state, where she will address students and share her inspiring journey.

I know we’re in the middle of the year, but I think this honorable moment is fitting for me to say “Happy Black History Month!” No matter the time, when we create a seat at the table it must be celebrated.

ABOUT MISS TENNESSEE VOLUNTEER PAGENT

A nonprofit organization based in Jackson, Tennessee, Miss Tennessee Volunteer is a statewide, service-oriented scholarship program seeking to empower young women through education and opportunity. One of the top providers of scholarships for young women in Tennessee, Miss Tennessee Volunteer is also the #1 economic driver for the City of Jackson. In 2010, the Community Economic Development Commission surveyed the impact of the Pageant and found it to bring over $2M to Jackson during Pageant Week. Not only is Miss Tennessee Volunteer important to the community, but it is vital to the education of the young women of our state. This year alone, Miss Tennessee Volunteer awarded our 36 contestants over $80,000 in college scholarships.

