Ray Lewis III
CIAA

Ray Lewis III’s death caused by ‘lethal mix’ of drugs, per report

Ray Lewis III’s untimely death was induced by a lethal mix of drugs, according to the autopsy report.
Posted on

A “lethal mix” of drugs caused the death of Ray Lewis III, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

TMZ reports fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication were found in his system after his death in June. Alcohol and alprazolam were also found in his system as well.

The 28-year-old who concluded his career at Virginia Union University died on June 14 after medical professionals found him unresponsive.

Lewis is the son of Ray Lewis, a two-time Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Famer. 

After graduating from high school in 2013, Ray Lewis III committed to play college football at the University of Miami. He joined the Miami Hurricanes football team as a running back, following in his father’s footsteps. However, he struggled to make a constant impact on the field during his time at Miami.

Ray Lewis III



Lewis appeared in nine games but primarily played on special teams as a freshman in 2013. He recorded 15 rushing yards on four carries and had six receptions for 47 yards. In 2014, he saw limited action and rushed for 21 yards on five carries and caught two passes for 14 yards.

Lewis transferred to Coastal Carolina University, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program back in 2015. He joined the Chanticleers football team but was unable to have a big impact. Lewis mostly played as a reserve running back and participated on special teams.

Ray Lewis III’s football career took a turn after the 2016 season when he was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina. As a result, he was suspended from the football team.

He eventually found a home at Virginia Union, where he played the 2017 season. He recorded 37 tackles in his lone season for the CIAA program.

