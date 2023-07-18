HBCU alumni give six-figure donation for facility upgrades

By

Bill and Sharri Jones are giving back to their HBCU — Arkansas-Pine Bluff — in a big way. The couple is presenting a $110,000 gift to their alma mater on Tuesday.

The gift is for two separate allocations within UAPB Athletics, with $100,000 for a transformative renovation of the Golden Lions football team locker room and $10,000 dedicated to the Golden Lions golf program.



The event will include remarks from UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics and Director of Athletics Chris Robinson, Bill and Sharri Jones, Head Football Coach Alonzo Hampton, Golf Coach Roger Totten, and student-athletes.



“This wonderful and generous gift provided to UAPB Athletics will greatly enhance the student-athlete experience, and we’re grateful for, the Jones’ extraordinary generosity,” said Chancellor Alexander. “Bill Jones and Sharri Jones have a deep-rooted connection with the university, and this latest gift, along with their previous generous donations, continue to contribute to the university’s success and growth.”



UAPB’s football lockers will be renovated thanks to the gift.

“The support from Bill and Sharri Jones is a concrete testament to their belief in the combined power that athletics and education can have on students’ time on-campus, and beyond,” said Robinson. “With their exceptional contribution, UAPB can provide our Golden Lions football team with a state-of-the-art locker room that not only enhances the full student-athlete experience, but also reflects the dedication, passion, and excellence that our players put forth on the football field.”



“UAPB is truly a special institution, and we’ve seen the incredible impact it has had on students’ lives,” said Bill Jones. “We hope to provide current and future UAPB student-athletes with an environment that continues to contribute to their success with the renovation of the football team’s locker room, and support of the golf program.”



“UAPB has been instrumental in shaping both my life and career, and it is our honor and pleasure to give back to my beloved alma mater to positively impact the lives of its students-athletes,” said Sharri Jones.



“We believe that these enhancements for UAPB Athletics will continue to elevate the educational and athletic experience.”

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) is an 1890 Land-Grant HBCU with a diverse student population.

HBCU alumni give six-figure donation for facility upgrades