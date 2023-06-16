VIEW ALL SCORES
HBCU All-Star hoops headed to Harlem

The fabled Rucker Park will host over 40 players in an HBCU All-Star classic.
This summer the famed Rucker Park in Harlem, New York will host the HBCU All-Star Dream Classic. It’s a basketball event featuring both a men’s and women’s event on August 5. The evening will feature star power with former NBA star and Fisk head coach Kenny Anderson leading one of the men’s teams. He’ll coach against Clark Atlanta head coach and fellow New York native Alfred Jordan.

Anderson will coach the “MLKings” squad with the following roster:

MLKings

Sam Sessions                   Coppin State University

Keleaf Tate                       Virginia Union University

Cress Worthy                    Fayetteville State University

Justin Longstreet              Clark Atlanta University

Cameron Campbell          Winston-Salem State University

O’Koye Parker                 Delaware State University

Marquis Godwin              Hampton University

Alex Nunnally                 Harris-Stowe University

Yasim Hooker                  Miles College

Kobe Dickson                  Howard University

Booker Tees

Jordan will return home to the Rucker as coach of the “Booker Tees” team. He’ll have the following roster to work with:

Korey Williams                                 Lincoln University

Glen Abram                                      West Virginia State University

Shawndarius Cowart                      Grambling State University

Devin Booker                                   Tuskegee University

Jeremiah Pope                                 Shaw University

Quinton Drayton                             Bowie State University

Terrance Hunter-Whitfield             Virginia State University

Nathaniel Pollard                            University Maryland Eastern Shore

Raemaad Wright                             Virginia Union University

Najee Garvin                                    Hampton University

The event is being produced by Bridging Structural Holes, Inc.

“The Summers are slow for the narrative development of HBCU. No graduations, No Homecoming and very little to connect the Culture to the Community. We found that special mixture of everything you experience at an HBCU. Bringing together these players, some of whom made All Conference, All American and place them literally under the lights of Broadway is Unprecedented and Epic,” said Bridging Structural Holes founder Darryl Roberts.

The women’s game will feature So Jo’s Truth versus Althea’s Aces.

So Jo’s Truth

JuToreyia Willis                Tuskegee University

Mia Goolsby                     Savannah State University

Daja Woodard                  Jackson State University

Jasmine Coleman             Rust College

Charlene Shepherd          Morgan State University

Raven Fields                      Winston Salem State University

Shaniyah Jones                Johnson C. Smith University

Nia Bishop                         Xavier Louisiana

Deja Francis                      Norfolk State University

Jaia Alexander                  Coppin State University

Althea’s Aces

Camille Downs                  Norfolk State University

Jariyah Covington            Jackson State University

Emari Bell                          Edward Waters College

Ta’kyla Austin                    Savannah State University

Brittney Seymour             Shaw University

Alexus Lake                       Livingstone College

Phylicia Allen                     Grambling State University

Kania Pollock                     Lincoln University

Ashiala Jackson                Tuskegee University

Bria Gibbs                          Savannah State University

An award/tribute will be made to Robert “Bob” McCullough, HBCU Legend, Harlem Icon, Trailblazer and Co-Founder of
National Each One Teach One youth Sports Mentoring Program. Mr. McCullough will receive an award in his name that will be awarded to future recipients that provide service to the community of Harlem.

‘Watching the HBCU Allstar Dream Classic at Rucker Park will be like witnessing history in motion. The passion and skill displayed by the Men’s and Women’s teams will be a testament to the power of sport to bring people together with intention,” said co-producer Rachel E. Naughton.

The HBCU All-Star women’s game begins at 4:30pm and will be followed by the men at 7:00pm.

