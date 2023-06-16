HBCU All-Star hoops headed to Harlem

By

This summer the famed Rucker Park in Harlem, New York will host the HBCU All-Star Dream Classic. It’s a basketball event featuring both a men’s and women’s event on August 5. The evening will feature star power with former NBA star and Fisk head coach Kenny Anderson leading one of the men’s teams. He’ll coach against Clark Atlanta head coach and fellow New York native Alfred Jordan.

Anderson will coach the “MLKings” squad with the following roster:

MLKings

Sam Sessions Coppin State University

Keleaf Tate Virginia Union University

Cress Worthy Fayetteville State University

Justin Longstreet Clark Atlanta University

Cameron Campbell Winston-Salem State University

O’Koye Parker Delaware State University

Marquis Godwin Hampton University

Alex Nunnally Harris-Stowe University

Yasim Hooker Miles College

Kobe Dickson Howard University

Booker Tees

Jordan will return home to the Rucker as coach of the “Booker Tees” team. He’ll have the following roster to work with:

Korey Williams Lincoln University

Glen Abram West Virginia State University

Shawndarius Cowart Grambling State University

Devin Booker Tuskegee University

Jeremiah Pope Shaw University

Quinton Drayton Bowie State University

Terrance Hunter-Whitfield Virginia State University

Nathaniel Pollard University Maryland Eastern Shore

Raemaad Wright Virginia Union University

Najee Garvin Hampton University

The event is being produced by Bridging Structural Holes, Inc.

“The Summers are slow for the narrative development of HBCU. No graduations, No Homecoming and very little to connect the Culture to the Community. We found that special mixture of everything you experience at an HBCU. Bringing together these players, some of whom made All Conference, All American and place them literally under the lights of Broadway is Unprecedented and Epic,” said Bridging Structural Holes founder Darryl Roberts.

The women’s game will feature So Jo’s Truth versus Althea’s Aces.

So Jo’s Truth

JuToreyia Willis Tuskegee University

Mia Goolsby Savannah State University

Daja Woodard Jackson State University

Jasmine Coleman Rust College

Charlene Shepherd Morgan State University

Raven Fields Winston Salem State University

Shaniyah Jones Johnson C. Smith University

Nia Bishop Xavier Louisiana

Deja Francis Norfolk State University

Jaia Alexander Coppin State University

Althea’s Aces

Camille Downs Norfolk State University

Jariyah Covington Jackson State University

Emari Bell Edward Waters College

Ta’kyla Austin Savannah State University

Brittney Seymour Shaw University

Alexus Lake Livingstone College

Phylicia Allen Grambling State University

Kania Pollock Lincoln University

Ashiala Jackson Tuskegee University

Bria Gibbs Savannah State University

An award/tribute will be made to Robert “Bob” McCullough, HBCU Legend, Harlem Icon, Trailblazer and Co-Founder of

National Each One Teach One youth Sports Mentoring Program. Mr. McCullough will receive an award in his name that will be awarded to future recipients that provide service to the community of Harlem.

‘Watching the HBCU Allstar Dream Classic at Rucker Park will be like witnessing history in motion. The passion and skill displayed by the Men’s and Women’s teams will be a testament to the power of sport to bring people together with intention,” said co-producer Rachel E. Naughton.

The HBCU All-Star women’s game begins at 4:30pm and will be followed by the men at 7:00pm.

