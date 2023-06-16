HBCU All-Star hoops headed to Harlem

This summer the famed Rucker Park in Harlem, New York will host the HBCU All-Star Dream Classic. It’s a basketball event featuring both a men’s and women’s event on August 5. The evening will feature star power with former NBA star and Fisk head coach Kenny Anderson leading one of the men’s teams. He’ll coach against Clark Atlanta head coach and fellow New York native Alfred Jordan.
Anderson will coach the “MLKings” squad with the following roster:
MLKings
Sam Sessions Coppin State University
Keleaf Tate Virginia Union University
Cress Worthy Fayetteville State University
Justin Longstreet Clark Atlanta University
Cameron Campbell Winston-Salem State University
O’Koye Parker Delaware State University
Marquis Godwin Hampton University
Alex Nunnally Harris-Stowe University
Yasim Hooker Miles College
Kobe Dickson Howard University
Booker Tees
Jordan will return home to the Rucker as coach of the “Booker Tees” team. He’ll have the following roster to work with:
Korey Williams Lincoln University
Glen Abram West Virginia State University
Shawndarius Cowart Grambling State University
Devin Booker Tuskegee University
Jeremiah Pope Shaw University
Quinton Drayton Bowie State University
Terrance Hunter-Whitfield Virginia State University
Nathaniel Pollard University Maryland Eastern Shore
Raemaad Wright Virginia Union University
Najee Garvin Hampton University
The event is being produced by Bridging Structural Holes, Inc.
“The Summers are slow for the narrative development of HBCU. No graduations, No Homecoming and very little to connect the Culture to the Community. We found that special mixture of everything you experience at an HBCU. Bringing together these players, some of whom made All Conference, All American and place them literally under the lights of Broadway is Unprecedented and Epic,” said Bridging Structural Holes founder Darryl Roberts.
The women’s game will feature So Jo’s Truth versus Althea’s Aces.
So Jo’s Truth
JuToreyia Willis Tuskegee University
Mia Goolsby Savannah State University
Daja Woodard Jackson State University
Jasmine Coleman Rust College
Charlene Shepherd Morgan State University
Raven Fields Winston Salem State University
Shaniyah Jones Johnson C. Smith University
Nia Bishop Xavier Louisiana
Deja Francis Norfolk State University
Jaia Alexander Coppin State University
Althea’s Aces
Camille Downs Norfolk State University
Jariyah Covington Jackson State University
Emari Bell Edward Waters College
Ta’kyla Austin Savannah State University
Brittney Seymour Shaw University
Alexus Lake Livingstone College
Phylicia Allen Grambling State University
Kania Pollock Lincoln University
Ashiala Jackson Tuskegee University
Bria Gibbs Savannah State University
An award/tribute will be made to Robert “Bob” McCullough, HBCU Legend, Harlem Icon, Trailblazer and Co-Founder of
National Each One Teach One youth Sports Mentoring Program. Mr. McCullough will receive an award in his name that will be awarded to future recipients that provide service to the community of Harlem.
‘Watching the HBCU Allstar Dream Classic at Rucker Park will be like witnessing history in motion. The passion and skill displayed by the Men’s and Women’s teams will be a testament to the power of sport to bring people together with intention,” said co-producer Rachel E. Naughton.
The HBCU All-Star women’s game begins at 4:30pm and will be followed by the men at 7:00pm.