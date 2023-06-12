Jackson State WBB snags former MVSU player

By

Jackson State women’s basketball program is back at it again with another heavy transfer pickup. Carrying one year of eligibility Zakiya Mahoney, former guard for Mississippi Valley State (MSVU), has joined the Lady Tigers for the upcoming season.

On June 10, Mahoney officially announced the transfer on Twitter saying, “They thought I was gon fall off, I hate to bring you bad news.”

After transferring from Chabot College, Zakiya Mahoney embarked on a three-season journey with MVSU’s Valley Vipers. Within those three seasons, the guard started in 47 of her 50 played games; accumulating an average of 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

During her freshman year, Mahoney had a career average of 32.1 minutes and was shy of over 13 points per game. Rolling into sophomore year, the Oakland, California native maintained her point average while picking up 119 rebounds and 13 steals. In her last season with Mississippi Valley State, Mahoney had limited playing opportunities, participating in only eight games. But her work at that time pushed her to lead the SWAC in assists.

Mahoney is joining a Jackson State squad that is no stranger to winning. This past season the Lady Tigers won their fourth SWAC regular season championship.

