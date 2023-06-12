VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Jackson State WBB snags former MVSU player

Jackson State women’s basketball adds another SWAC all-star to its roster.
Posted on

Jackson State women’s basketball program is back at it again with another heavy transfer pickup. Carrying one year of eligibility Zakiya Mahoney, former guard for Mississippi Valley State (MSVU), has joined the Lady Tigers for the upcoming season.

On June 10, Mahoney officially announced the transfer on Twitter saying, “They thought I was gon fall off, I hate to bring you bad news.”

After transferring from Chabot College, Zakiya Mahoney embarked on a three-season journey with MVSU’s Valley Vipers. Within those three seasons, the guard started in 47 of her 50 played games; accumulating an average of 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

During her freshman year, Mahoney had a career average of 32.1 minutes and was shy of over 13 points per game. Rolling into sophomore year, the Oakland, California native maintained her point average while picking up 119 rebounds and 13 steals. In her last season with Mississippi Valley State, Mahoney had limited playing opportunities, participating in only eight games. But her work at that time pushed her to lead the SWAC in assists.

Zakiya Mahoney Mississippi Valley State

Mahoney is joining a Jackson State squad that is no stranger to winning. This past season the Lady Tigers won their fourth SWAC regular season championship.

Jackson State WBB snags former MVSU player
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

270
Alabama State

Different outcomes for HBCUs at Div. I Track Championships
Deion Sanders Jackson State Deion Sanders Jackson State
832
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has to ‘take care of the body’ won’t attend HBCU camp
315
Basketball

Two HBCUs will compete in U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam
1.0K
Pro Football

Leslie Frazier talks about NFL future
Lynn Thompson Lynn Thompson
95
Bethune-Cookman

Lynn Thompson enshrined into NACDA Hall of Fame
To Top
X