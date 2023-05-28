Florida A&M University baseball wins first SWAC title

By

ATLANTA, Ga. — Junior Sebastian Greico and senior Ty Hanchey each racked up two extra base hits to help propel the Florida A&M Rattlers past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 9-6 on Sunday.

Senior Hunter Viets (7-1) started on the mound and picked up the win for Florida A&M (29-28). The right-hander went 7.2 innings, giving up five runs, all of them earned, on 12 hits, allowing two walks and striking out five.

Hanchey’s two extra base hits were the highlight of a 3-for-5 day, and included a double, a home run and three RBI. Greico made his contribution with a double, a home run and three RBI, part of a 3-for-5 performance at the plate. Senior Jared Weber also contributed for the Rattlers, putting together two hits in five trips to the plate while adding a home run and an RBI.

TOURNAMENT AWARDS



Janmikell Bastardo , Sebastian Greico , Jared Weber , Hunter Viets , and Zach Morea were named to the All-Tournament Team and Morea was named the Tournament MVP after picking up four saves in the tournament.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M got three-hit games from both Hanchey and Greico.

» Viets struck out five Wildcats hitters.

» The Rattlers had both Greico and Hanchey smack multiple extra-base hits in the ballgame.

» Hanchey and Greico drove in three runs each for the Rattlers. » Florida A&M’s highest scoring inning was the first, when it pushed three runs across.

» Florida A&M grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top half of the first and didn’t surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» Four Rattlers had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M University hitters hit three homers in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M University went 5-for-14 (.357) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 40 Bethune-Cookman hitters in the game, allowing 15 ground balls and four fly balls while striking out five.

» Hanchey led the Rattlers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

» Bethune-Cookman was led offensively by junior Robert Moya, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

» Junior Nolan Santos led the Wildcats pitching staff, throwing six innings of five-run ball.



SELECTION MONDAY

The Rattlers will gather Monday afternoon for the 2023 NCAA Tournament Selection Show at the Al Lawson Center to see where they will be headed next. Fans may watch the selection show Monday, May 29 at noon at ESPN2.

Florida A&M University baseball wins first SWAC title