NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth will be representing Winston-Salem State University inside and outside of his car on Memorial Day Weekend for the second year in a row.



The WSSU student will drive with his school’s logo for the second consecutive year at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and he’ll be pulling double duty.

Rajah Caruth has the Wendell Scott Foundation as his primary partner in the truck series this season. Wendell Scott was the first African-American driver to compete in NASCAR back in the 1960s. Caruth will participate in the NASCAR Truck Series with the no. 24 for GMS Racing on Friday. That race airs on FS1 at 8:30 PM on Friday.





Saturday, Rajah Caruth will switch to the NASCAR Xfinity Circuit, where he will hop in a no. 44 car with a Winston-Salem State University-themed car. This marks the second consecutive year he’s gotten a chance to represent his HBCU on the race track.

“It’s really a blessing to represent my school,” Caruth told supporters at a WSSU event on Thursday. “Every time I have on the Winston colors I think about my mentors, my peers, my collegues, my friends and others that I’ve met during my time here at Winston. So to represent them in a sport that I love and I’m working to build my legacy in is really a dream come true.”



Caruth will have support when he takes the track on Saturday as the school and its alumni are set to show up for an event titled “Racing Ram” prior to Caruth’s race. The race has been moved up to noon on Saturday and will be broadcast on FS1.

“It means the world to have the support of my school on and off the racetrack, and I can’t wait to rep them this weekend in the @xfinityracing series,” Caruth wrote on his Instagram post Thursday evening.

NASCAR Driver Rajah Caruth to represent his HBCU at CMS again